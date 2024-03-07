Chatham County Expands SWAT Capabilities, Invites Four Cities to Join Forces

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) and Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) have embarked on a strategic move to enhance their Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) capabilities by inviting four neighboring municipalities to join their part-time SWAT unit. This initiative, aimed at bolstering manpower and response to high-risk incidents, marks a significant step in regional law enforcement collaboration.

Unified Response to Increasing Threats

With the number of high-risk incidents on the rise, the CCSO and CCPD have recognized the need to expand their SWAT unit. In recent years, the county's SWAT team has seen an uptick in deployments, from three incidents in 2019 to 14 in 2023, and one already in 2024. This increase underscores the growing demand for specialized response units capable of handling situations that exceed the capabilities of regular police patrols, such as armed barricades, hostage scenarios, and high-risk warrant services.

Collaboration and Resources

The proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will allow officers from Pooler, Port Wentworth, Garden City, and Bloomingdale to join the county's SWAT unit. This collaborative approach not only enhances the SWAT team's manpower but also allows for a pooling of resources, such as the utilization of the recently acquired LENCO BearCat armored vehicle. The MOU has been drafted and sent to the chiefs of the involved municipalities for approval, setting the stage for a broader, more capable response team.

Upon signing the MOUs, the expanded SWAT unit will conduct tryouts to assess the physical fitness, shooting skills, and overall suitability of potential candidates. This rigorous selection process ensures that only the most qualified officers are integrated into the unit. The expansion initiative, which began discussions in 2018, is a testament to the proactive leadership of CCSO Sheriff John Wilcher and CCPD Chief Jeff Hadley in addressing the evolving public safety challenges facing their communities.