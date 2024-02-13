Charleston's Beloved Italian Sandwich Shop, The Pass, Hit by Car Crash

In the wee hours of February 13, 2024, the quiet of downtown Charleston was shattered by a car crash at the intersection of Spring and St. Philip streets. The incident resulted in a Maserati sedan plowing into The Pass, an Italian sandwich shop, causing significant damage to the structure.

Advertisment

A Sudden Impact

Anthony Marini, the owner and chef of The Pass Panino and Provisions, was jolted awake by a phone call informing him of the incident. The establishment, nestled in Charleston County's Cannonborough-Elliotborough neighborhood, bore the brunt of the collision, leaving Marini and his patrons in shock.

No Casualties, But a Temporary Setback

Advertisment

Miraculously, no major injuries were reported in the crash. The Maserati's driver was cited for reckless driving. However, the incident forced the shop to close temporarily for repairs. Marini stated that they expect to remain closed through Wednesday but are working diligently to resume delivery and online ordering services.

Community Support and Hope Amidst the Rubble

In the face of adversity, Marini found solace in the outpouring of support from the local community. Fellow restaurants reached out to offer assistance, and Marini discovered the Maserati's trident logo amidst the debris, which he plans to frame as a reminder of resilience.

Advertisment

Opened in 2021 by the Philadelphia native, The Pass has become a popular fixture in the neighborhood, serving up mouthwatering Italian sandwiches and provisions. Despite the setback, Marini remains determined to reopen the shop as soon as possible.

As the police, fire department, and building inspector assess the structural integrity of the building, the incident serves as a stark reminder of life's unpredictable nature. Yet, in the face of such challenges, the spirit of community and resilience continues to shine through.