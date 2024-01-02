en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

King Charles III Honors Outstanding Contributors in the Channel Islands as St Helier Approves £120 Million Development Project

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
King Charles III Honors Outstanding Contributors in the Channel Islands as St Helier Approves £120 Million Development Project

King Charles III has bestowed honors upon six esteemed individuals in the Channel Islands for their remarkable contributions in various fields. Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, and Peter Tabb have all been officially recognized, highlighting the depth of talent and dedication within the island community.

Major Investment in St Helier’s Infrastructure

A significant development project has been approved by Jersey’s Infrastructure Minister. The project, worth £120 million, will be situated in the center of St Helier and includes the construction of 238 apartments, a 103-room hotel, cafes, and a restaurant. This substantial investment is set to boost the local economy and housing infrastructure, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the city center.

Firefighters Fundraise for Charity

Adding to the community spirit, off-duty firefighters have taken a philanthropic initiative, driving across the island to raise funds for the Fire Fighters Charity. This endeavor underscores the strong support for public service entities within the Channel Islands and highlights the island’s enduring community spirit.

Housing Market Concerns Voiced

Amid these developments, Deputy John Gollop has voiced concerns about the island’s housing market. The soaring house prices, he argues, are beyond the reach of many individuals’ incomes, underscoring the need for effective policies to improve housing affordability in the Channel Islands.

0
Local News
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wangphu Village Calls for Action: A Plea for Governance Over Politics

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve in Hoima: A Celebration of Hope and Community Spirit

By Israel Ojoko

Grey Clouds Over Final Sunset of 2023: A Transition into 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Bearded Barista: A Year-Round Christmas-Themed Cafe Opens in Rockwood

By BNN Correspondents

Major Housing Project Approved in St Helier as ITV Programme Covers Br ...
@Europe · 12 hours
Major Housing Project Approved in St Helier as ITV Programme Covers Br ...
heart comment 0
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier

By Salman Khan

£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
Fire Incident on Bombo Road: A Blow to Local Businesses

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Fire Incident on Bombo Road: A Blow to Local Businesses
Olympia Financial Group’s Strategic Move and Greater Cincinnati’s 2024 Lineup

By Israel Ojoko

Olympia Financial Group's Strategic Move and Greater Cincinnati's 2024 Lineup
Tragic Car Accident in NSW Central Tablelands Claims Lives of Two Fathers

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Car Accident in NSW Central Tablelands Claims Lives of Two Fathers
Latest Headlines
World News
Kale's Potential Health Benefits and Business Expansions Shape Asia-Pacific Nutraceutical Industry
1 min
Kale's Potential Health Benefits and Business Expansions Shape Asia-Pacific Nutraceutical Industry
The Crucial Role of Preventive Health Screenings for Women Over 30
2 mins
The Crucial Role of Preventive Health Screenings for Women Over 30
Tata Memorial Hospital to Launch World's Largest Therapeutic Nuclear Facility
3 mins
Tata Memorial Hospital to Launch World's Largest Therapeutic Nuclear Facility
High-Stakes Match on WWE Raw: Finn Balor to Face Tommaso Ciampa
4 mins
High-Stakes Match on WWE Raw: Finn Balor to Face Tommaso Ciampa
Concavoo Cushion & AiHub: Pioneering Health Innovations Win Prime Minister's Award
4 mins
Concavoo Cushion & AiHub: Pioneering Health Innovations Win Prime Minister's Award
Deciphering the 'Sex Recession': The Role of Dating Apps and the Value of Data
4 mins
Deciphering the 'Sex Recession': The Role of Dating Apps and the Value of Data
ADHD Increases Schizophrenia Risk: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
5 mins
ADHD Increases Schizophrenia Risk: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
ECDC's Efforts to Prepare EU for Future Pandemics
6 mins
ECDC's Efforts to Prepare EU for Future Pandemics
DRC Election Results Spark Protests Amid Calls for Rerun
7 mins
DRC Election Results Spark Protests Amid Calls for Rerun
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
56 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
3 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
3 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
4 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
5 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
5 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app