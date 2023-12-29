Channel Island Retailers Celebrate Surge in Local Shopping Amid Festive Season

Channel Island retailers have reported a notable surge in local shopping during the Christmas season, a shift that they attribute to islanders’ desire for tangible experiences and personal interaction. The trend, more pronounced this year, saw many opting for in-person shopping experiences over online purchases. The islands, which include Jersey and Guernsey, diverged from the UK tradition of starting sales on Boxing Day, instead opening their doors on December 27.

Boost in Foot Traffic and Sales

A significant increase in foot traffic and sales was observed across stores in the Channel Islands. The rise in local patronage has been credited to consumers’ preference for practical items such as gift cards, food, clothing, and shoes during the festive period. The boost in sales is a positive sign for the economy, particularly given current higher prices and financial concerns. Between November 1 and Christmas Eve, consumer spending rose 3.1% year over year, contributing significantly to the local economy.

Retailers Advocate for Continued Local Support

Retailers across the islands are advocating for continued local support to maintain these economic benefits. The store managers also emphasized the importance of face-to-face interactions and the unique experience offered by physical stores. The role of climate consciousness in this shift towards supporting local businesses has also been highlighted, with environmental concerns being an integral part of the decision to shop locally.

Adverse Weather Conditions and their Impact

Even though Storm Gerrit led to several cross-channel services being cancelled by Condor Ferries, local retailers remain optimistic. Despite these disruptions, the islanders’ commitment to supporting local businesses has remained unswerving, showcasing their resilience and adaptability. This trend of local shopping is expected to continue, providing a much-needed boost to the islands’ economies.