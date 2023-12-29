en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Channel Island Retailers Celebrate Surge in Local Shopping Amid Festive Season

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:33 pm EST
Channel Island Retailers Celebrate Surge in Local Shopping Amid Festive Season

Channel Island retailers have reported a notable surge in local shopping during the Christmas season, a shift that they attribute to islanders’ desire for tangible experiences and personal interaction. The trend, more pronounced this year, saw many opting for in-person shopping experiences over online purchases. The islands, which include Jersey and Guernsey, diverged from the UK tradition of starting sales on Boxing Day, instead opening their doors on December 27.

Boost in Foot Traffic and Sales

A significant increase in foot traffic and sales was observed across stores in the Channel Islands. The rise in local patronage has been credited to consumers’ preference for practical items such as gift cards, food, clothing, and shoes during the festive period. The boost in sales is a positive sign for the economy, particularly given current higher prices and financial concerns. Between November 1 and Christmas Eve, consumer spending rose 3.1% year over year, contributing significantly to the local economy.

Retailers Advocate for Continued Local Support

Retailers across the islands are advocating for continued local support to maintain these economic benefits. The store managers also emphasized the importance of face-to-face interactions and the unique experience offered by physical stores. The role of climate consciousness in this shift towards supporting local businesses has also been highlighted, with environmental concerns being an integral part of the decision to shop locally.

Adverse Weather Conditions and their Impact

Even though Storm Gerrit led to several cross-channel services being cancelled by Condor Ferries, local retailers remain optimistic. Despite these disruptions, the islanders’ commitment to supporting local businesses has remained unswerving, showcasing their resilience and adaptability. This trend of local shopping is expected to continue, providing a much-needed boost to the islands’ economies.

0
Local News Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ottawa's Year in Review: A Recap of the Events That Shaped 2023

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Adjarhor Obaro: The 'World Wrapper Man' Who Runs for Culture

By Salman Khan

WalesOnline's Funeral Notices: A Testament to Lives Lived

By Nitish Verma

Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory

By Salman Khan

Fatal Shooting in Belize City: 28-year-old Man Ambushed and Killed ...
@Belize · 8 hours
Fatal Shooting in Belize City: 28-year-old Man Ambushed and Killed ...
heart comment 0
Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup’s 13th Edition

By Salman Khan

Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup's 13th Edition
Missing Winnipeg Senior Found Safe, Privacy Preserved

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Missing Winnipeg Senior Found Safe, Privacy Preserved
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Soyo Municipality Licenses Safe and Regulated New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Soyo Municipality Licenses Safe and Regulated New Year's Eve Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
1 min
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
4 mins
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
4 mins
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
5 mins
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
6 mins
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
6 mins
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
7 mins
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
8 mins
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
9 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
24 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
25 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app