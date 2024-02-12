Central Hudson Introduces Monthly Meter Readings for Enhanced Customer Service and Accurate Billing

Central Hudson Utility Company ushers in a new era of customer service with the next phase of its monthly meter reading implementation plan. This shift, set to impact around 63,000 customers predominantly in Ulster County, aims to enhance customer confidence and provide accurate billing based on actual usage.

A New Chapter in Customer Service

As of February 12, 2024, Central Hudson embarks on the third phase of its plan to transition one-third of its customers to a regular monthly meter reading schedule. This metamorphosis signifies the utility company's commitment to prioritizing customer satisfaction and trust.

The transformation comes as music to the ears of many customers who have long awaited a more reliable and transparent billing system. By implementing monthly meter readings, Central Hudson seeks to address the concerns of its valued clientele and set a new industry standard.

Enhancing Trust and Accuracy

Central Hudson's decision to transition to monthly meter readings is driven by an earnest desire to increase customer confidence and provide more accurate billing. Customers can anticipate a significant reduction in estimated bills, as their actual usage will now form the basis of their monthly statements.

However, it is essential to note that certain circumstances may still necessitate estimated bills. Such instances include inclement weather conditions or inaccessible meters. In these situations, Central Hudson remains steadfast in its commitment to providing fair and reasonable estimates.

Expanding the Transition

Following the successful implementation of monthly meter readings in Ulster County, Central Hudson has its sights set on Orange and Dutchess counties. The company plans to roll out the transition in these areas in the spring of 2024.

Customers who will be affected by this change need not take any action to complete the transition. Central Hudson's dedicated team of professionals will handle the process seamlessly and efficiently, ensuring minimal disruption to customer service.

In conclusion, Central Hudson's transition to monthly meter readings is a testament to the company's commitment to its customers and their ever-evolving needs. By prioritizing accuracy, transparency, and customer satisfaction, Central Hudson is redefining the landscape of utility services and setting a new benchmark for excellence.