Celebrating Michael Fowler Thomasson: A Life of Faith, Nature, and Generosity

Michael Fowler Thomasson, aged 62, from Cleveland, embarked on his eternal journey on March 1, 2024, leaving behind a legacy filled with love, faith, and community service. Born into a family with deep roots in Cleveland, Thomasson's life was a testament to living harmoniously with nature and fostering connections through acts of kindness and generosity.

Life Devoted to Faith and Nature

Thomasson's life was profoundly influenced by his unwavering faith and love for the natural world. A dedicated member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, his spiritual journey was intertwined with his passion for the mountains, where he spent many years living off the grid. Known affectionately as Tom to his mountain community, his days were filled with the joy of motorcycle riding, gardening, and offering mechanical assistance to those in need. Thomasson's legacy is not only marked by his deep connection to his surroundings but also by his open-hearted generosity, always ready to share the bounty of his garden and his home with those around him.

A Final Farewell

The community and Thomasson's loved ones will gather to honor his memory at a graveside service scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at Campground Cemetery. The service, presided over by John Miles, Sr., will be an opportunity for friends and family to come together, sharing in the grief of their loss and the celebration of a life well-lived. Prior to the service, a visitation will take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Higgins Funeral Home, offering a space for personal tributes and expressions of sympathy.

Legacy of Love and Service

Thomasson's departure leaves a void in the hearts of many, including his sisters, Olivia, Vivian, and Mary Ann; his brother, Douglas; his loving companion, Kelli Colley; his son, Tanner; and numerous nieces, nephews, and his loyal four-legged companion, Jack. As pallbearers and honorary pallbearers, family members and friends will carry forward his legacy of kindness, reflecting the profound impact Thomasson had on his community and the natural world he so cherished.

Michael Fowler Thomasson's journey on earth may have concluded, but the memories and lessons he leaves behind will continue to inspire and guide those who knew him. As the sun sets on March 7, the collective remembrance of Thomasson's life will serve as a beacon of faith, generosity, and the enduring power of human connections forged in love and mutual respect.