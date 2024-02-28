CBRM Extends Property Tax Rebate Deadline for Low-Income Households Amid Application Shortfall

In a significant move aimed at supporting low-income homeowners, the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) has announced an extension of the deadline for its property tax rebate program. Initially set to conclude on December 31, the new deadline has been pushed to March 31, offering a crucial lifeline during challenging economic times. This decision comes in the wake of a report by chief financial officer Jennifer Campbell, indicating a notable decrease in applications despite an unchanged need for financial aid among eligible residents.

Responding to an Urgent Need

The decision to extend the application period was taken unanimously by the council, reflecting a collective acknowledgment of the program's importance. The rebate, which offers up to $300 in relief, targets households with an income of $35,000 or less—a threshold that has been raised in response to the growing need for support among the community's most financially vulnerable. This extension aims to bridge the gap created by the lower-than-expected application rates observed this year, with officials citing only about half the usual number of applications received.

Enhanced Outreach Efforts

To ensure that news of the deadline extension reaches as many eligible homeowners as possible, the CBRM is ramping up its promotional efforts. Social media campaigns and the potential inclusion of information in a printed citizens' guide are among the strategies being considered to raise awareness. However, concerns about security have led to a decision against making the application form available online, requiring applicants to provide proof of income through other means to qualify for the rebate.

Addressing Security Concerns

The requirement for applicants to include proof of income has raised valid security concerns, prompting the municipality to seek alternative methods for submission. While the digital divide and security issues prevent the application from being made available online, the CBRM remains committed to ensuring that the process is accessible and secure for all applicants. This careful consideration underlines the municipality's dedication to providing necessary support to its residents while safeguarding their personal information.

As the March 31 deadline approaches, the CBRM continues to encourage eligible low-income homeowners to take advantage of this opportunity. By extending the application period, the municipality not only acknowledges the ongoing economic challenges faced by its residents but also reinforces its commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive community. This move is a clear testament to the CBRM's proactive approach in addressing the immediate needs of its population, highlighting the importance of responsive governance in times of need.