Cashbuild Boosts Local Entrepreneurship with Container Donation

Building material and related products provider, Cashbuild, has taken a significant step towards promoting local entrepreneurship by donating a container trading space to Tebogo Mosweu, the enthusiastic owner of Ditebogo Gifts. This initiative forms part of Cashbuild's Supplier Development Programme, aimed at fostering economic empowerment in the Alexandra community, an area historically marginalized in terms of economic development.

Cash build's Contribution to Economic Empowerment

Mimi Masala, the Divisional Director of Operations at Cashbuild, underscored the importance of this contribution during the handover ceremony. Masala stressed that the donation was not solely a recognition of Mosweu's entrepreneurial spirit but also an acknowledgment of her selfless efforts in assisting underprivileged children, particularly in the realm of early childhood education.

The donated container will transition into a versatile shop, catering to Mosweu's flourishing business, which specializes in providing flowers, corporate gifts, and other community essentials. Cashbuild firmly believes that such initiatives to back local entrepreneurs are vital for sustainable development and the fostering of a lively business ecosystem within the township.

Partnership with Container Structures

Sisonke Khoza, Accounts Manager and Director at Container Structures, the company responsible for assembling the donated structure, voiced his pride in being a part of Mosweu's business upliftment. The initiative by Cashbuild underscores a commitment to social responsibility and community development, offering a platform for economic growth and stability within Alexandra.