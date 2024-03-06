Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Boosts Community Access with Extended Hours

Beginning Sunday, March 10, Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh is set to dramatically increase its service hours across several branches, introducing more than 93 additional hours of operation each week. This expansion aims to cater to the diverse schedules of families, working adults, and students, enhancing community engagement and accessibility. Andrew Medlar, the library's president and director, emphasizes the move as a response to community needs, underpinned by increased funding from the Regional Asset District.

Strategic Planning Fuels Expansion

The decision to extend operational hours emerged from a comprehensive, year-long strategic planning process that actively involved thousands of community members. Their feedback highlighted a strong demand for increased access to the library's resources, including books, unique programming, and dynamic spaces. This collective community input played a crucial role in shaping the library's new direction, demonstrating the institution's commitment to serving its patrons' evolving needs.

Enhanced Access for a Diverse Community

With most branches now open until 8 p.m. at least three nights a week — and five branches offering extended hours four nights a week — the library aims to accommodate a wider range of schedules. This significant increase in availability is expected to strengthen the library's role as a central hub for learning, exploration, and community building. Officials believe the extended hours will foster greater patron engagement by making library services more accessible to those with busy schedules, including working adults and students.

Impact of Increased Funding

The expansion of service hours was made possible by enhanced annual funding from the Regional Asset District, reflecting the community's investment in the library's mission. This financial support not only facilitates the extended hours but also ensures the continuation of the library's diverse programming and the maintenance of its dynamic spaces. Andrew Medlar's acknowledgment of the staff's pivotal role underscores the importance of human resources in delivering quality services and creating an inviting atmosphere for all patrons.

The initiative by Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh to extend its service hours marks a significant step in its mission to be more accessible and responsive to community needs. With the backing of increased funding and guided by the insights obtained from extensive strategic planning, the library is poised to enhance its impact on the community significantly. This development not only underscores the value of listening to and actively engaging with the community but also sets a precedent for other libraries and institutions aiming to deepen their community connections.