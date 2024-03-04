Carlow Footpath Expansion: Safer Passage for Schoolchildren and Buggy Users Near Presentation College

Carlow's daily pedestrian nightmare along a narrow footpath connecting Presentation College to Sandhills Shopping Centre is set to end, thanks to newly granted funding aimed at widening the path. The problematic route, notorious for forcing pedestrians onto the road amidst traffic near a bustling secondary school and shopping area, has long been a concern for local residents and officials alike. Cllr Fergal Browne, having been approached by numerous constituents over the years, heralded the funding as a significant victory for community safety.
Urgent Need for Safety Improvements
The footpath in question, situated in a high-traffic area frequented by schoolchildren, parents with buggies, and other pedestrians, has posed significant safety risks. Its proximity to SuperValu, a busy secondary school, a town bus stop, and a large residential area only exacerbates the danger. The decision to allocate funding for its widening under the 2024 Safety Improvement Works on regional and local roads comes as a relief to many who have witnessed or experienced close calls along this route.
Community Advocacy Pays Off
For years, the safety of this footpath has been a point of contention within the community. Cllr Fergal Browne, in particular, has been a vocal advocate for its improvement, having been contacted by many residents highlighting the difficulties faced by buggy users and pedestrians. The confirmation of the funding is a testament to the persistent efforts of community members and officials like Cllr Browne who have campaigned tirelessly for these necessary changes.
Timely Execution Anticipated
With the funding now secured, anticipation is building around the timely execution of the widening project. Cllr Browne expressed confidence in the council staff and all parties involved, emphasizing the importance of completing the work without undue delay. The community's safety has been compromised for too long, and the expedited improvement of this footpath represents a critical step towards protecting its most vulnerable members.