Carbon Monoxide Tragedy: Two Lives Lost in Mille Lacs County

In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives and one was hospitalized due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in a home in Mille Lacs County, near Princeton. The victims were found in different locations within the house, with one identified as 27-year-old Marcos Larson.

A Lethal Mix of Propane Heaters and Generators

The incident occurred as a result of using propane heaters and space heaters run by a gas-powered generator in a home without power or running water. This dangerous combination led to a lethal amount of carbon monoxide accumulating in the residence.

A Growing Concern Amidst Freezing Temperatures

Health officials have reported an increase in carbon monoxide poisoning cases since the temperatures have dropped and snow has fallen across the region. The National Syndromic Surveillance Program recorded 89 emergency department visits for carbon monoxide poisonings, with one resulting in death, since October 2023.

Sheriff's Warning: The Importance of Carbon Monoxide Alarms

Mille Lacs County Sheriff, Kyle Burton, emphasized the importance of having working carbon monoxide alarms in homes to prevent such tragedies. He urged residents to take necessary precautions and be aware of the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, which can include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.

As we navigate the icy winter months, it is crucial to be mindful of the dangers associated with alternative heating sources. This heartbreaking story serves as a stark reminder of the importance of having functioning carbon monoxide detectors in our homes.

