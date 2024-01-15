Cape Cod Housing Market Shows Promising Trends: A Dive into Recent Sales

The Cape Cod housing market is showing positive signs with an increase in property values, as recent sales data across the region indicates. The disparity in sold house prices suggests a healthy range of mid-range and luxury properties exchanging hands, reflecting the robust nature of the market.

Diverse Market Trends

Among the recent transactions, a property at 15 Mary Road in Eastham sold for a whopping $870,000. This 728-square-foot house, fetching an impressive $1,195 per square foot, boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms. In comparison, the median sale price in Mashpee was $605,000 for a 2,196-square-foot property. In Brewster, a property at 49 Russells Path sold for $525,000. This 960-square-foot home, costing $547 per square foot, includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

High-End Transactions

Notably, a high-end sale at 276 Stage Harbor Road in Chatham fetched a price of $2,000,000. The spacious 2,732-square-foot home, valued at $732 per square foot, features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This sale, along with others in the upper price range, highlights the strong demand for luxury properties in Cape Cod.

Robust Real Estate Market

Despite the diverse range of prices, all sales indicate a healthy real estate market in Cape Cod. The region’s unique blend of mid-range and luxury properties provides options for a wide array of buyers. The increasing property values suggest a thriving market and a robust investment opportunity.

With a mix of property types changing hands, from quaint cottages to spacious family homes, the Cape Cod real estate market appears to be a promising landscape for both buyers and sellers. Whether it’s a first-time homebuyer or a seasoned investor, the current trends in Cape Cod’s housing market propose a lucrative venture.