Campaign for Justice: Community Rallies for Allisha Watts with Signs Across Moore County

A campaign sign designed by Boots on the Ground group supports justice for Allisha Watts, who went missing last July and was later found dead. The sign aims to raise awareness and seek justice in her murder case, with friends and loved ones advocating for a fair trial.

Community Effort for Awareness

The group has placed signs across Moore County and N.C. 24-27, with plans to expand into Mecklenburg County and Anson County. They are urging prosecutors to provide evidence in the case and have received support from the community, including small businesses offering to help spread the message.

Seeking Justice and Remembrance

Some may recognize a green sign with big bold white letters displaying the name "Allisha Watts" surrounded by multiple images of a smiling woman. Watts, whose beaming smile graces the signs across much of Moore County and along N.C. 24-27, went missing last July. Her body was found a few weeks later in a field in Montgomery County.

Community and Legal Response

The initiative by Boots on the Ground and the local community's support highlights a significant public demand for justice and accountability in Watts' case. Advocates are calling for a thorough investigation and a fair trial to bring closure to Watts' family and friends.

This campaign not only serves as a means to fight for justice but also as a powerful reminder of the community's role in supporting victims and their families. The widespread placement of these signs and the message they carry signify a collective call to action and a refusal to let Watts' memory fade away.