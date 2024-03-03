CAMP Rehoboth Reaches Plea Deal in Fraud Case, Salvatore Seeley to Plead Guilty

CAMP Rehoboth Community Center has reached a significant milestone in their prolonged financial fraud ordeal. In a collaborative effort with the Delaware Attorney General's Office, the center has concluded an investigation leading to a plea agreement with former Health and Wellness Director, Salvatore Seeley. This arrangement marks a crucial step forward for the LGBTQ community anchor, ensuring restitution and justice.

Investigation Unveils Financial Misconduct

Upon discovering financial discrepancies in September 2021, CAMP Rehoboth took decisive action by alerting state authorities, launching an internal probe into the matter. The investigation revealed that Seeley, who had been with the organization for over two decades, was responsible for theft exceeding $50,000. As part of the plea agreement, Seeley has committed to repaying $176,199.78 to the center and is barred from contacting its employees. His sentencing is scheduled for April 5, with a recommended prison term of two years.

Strengthening Financial Controls

In response to the fraud discovery, CAMP Rehoboth has taken proactive steps to fortify its financial governance. By engaging a consultant to benchmark its financial control policies against nonprofit best practices, the center has implemented enhanced procedures to prevent future irregularities. This commitment to transparency and accountability underscores CAMP Rehoboth's dedication to its mission and the community it serves, especially during a period of leadership transition.

Community and Future Outlook

CAMP Rehoboth extends its gratitude to both the investigative team and its community for their patience and support throughout this challenging time. As the center looks forward, it remains focused on fostering an inclusive environment for all sexual orientations and gender identities in Southern Delaware. Moreover, the launch of Spotlight Delaware by the Local Journalism Initiative offers a new platform for empowering Delawareans with essential local news, further highlighting the importance of community-oriented initiatives in today's society.

As CAMP Rehoboth turns the page on this chapter, its leadership is eager to advance its advocacy and support for the LGBTQ community. With strengthened financial safeguards and renewed focus on its mission, the center is poised to continue making significant contributions to Southern Delaware's social fabric.