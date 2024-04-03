Calls Intensify for Legal & General to Reopen Bristol's Concorde Way Cycling Route Amid Delays

Legal & General, a prominent developer, has been at the center of controversy after the prolonged closure of a vital cycling route in Lockleaze, Bristol. Initially shut in 2021 for the construction of 185 homes along Concorde Way, the route's reopening has faced numerous setbacks, now extending the closure to December 2025. This development has sparked an open letter from the community, demanding immediate action.

Community and Employers Rally for Action

Major employers in the area, including the University of the West of England (UWE) and the Ministry of Defence, have voiced their concerns by signing an open letter. This letter, published by the Bristol Cycling Campaign, highlights the daily inconvenience faced by approximately 1,000 commuters, students, and residents. The closure not only impedes daily commutes but also restricts access to the cherished community orchard, forcing cyclists and pedestrians onto more dangerous routes.

Unforeseen Delays and Construction Woes

Legal & General's ambitious project aimed to quickly construct modular homes with prefabricated timber frames, a process expected to expedite the building timeline. However, the company has cited "numerous unforeseen delays" including adverse weather conditions and foundational issues as the primary reasons for the prolonged closure. Despite these challenges, the firm has adjusted its timeline, promising to reopen the route by August 2025, with the completion of the housing development slated for December 2025.

The Call for Immediate Reopening

The open letter to Legal & General does not just express frustration over the delays; it underscores the significant impact on the community's daily life and safety. By urging the developer to take swift action to reopen the path and community orchard, signatories hope to alleviate the "long-running uncertainty" that has plagued local residents and path users. The letter serves as a critical reminder of the importance of maintaining essential community infrastructure during development projects.

As the situation unfolds, the push from the Bristol community and its major employers serves as a poignant example of civic engagement. The outcome of this appeal could set a precedent for how developers and communities collaborate to ensure that progress does not come at the expense of public access and safety.