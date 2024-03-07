Calls for N62 Upgrade Intensify Following Recent Lorry Accidents in Athlone-Ballinahown Stretch

Following a string of accidents involving heavy goods vehicles, local councillor John Dolan has urged for significant improvements to the N62 road between Athlone and Ballinahown. Highlighting the road's inadequacies as a safety hazard, Dolan's concerns were voiced during a recent Athlone Moate Municipal District meeting, spotlighting the urgent need for action from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Advertisment

Recent Incidents Spark Concern

The call for upgrades comes in the wake of two notable incidents where articulated lorries veered off the road. Notably, one accident in January led to a bread lorry overturning, causing notable disruption and narrowly avoiding driver injury. These events have cast a spotlight on the road's current condition, with Dolan pointing to its narrowness and the soft verges as significant risk factors for vehicles, especially large trucks.

Community and Leadership Support

Advertisment

The campaign for road improvements has garnered support within the community and among other council members, including Athlone Mayor Louise Heavin, who emphasized the importance of addressing safety concerns on such a critical route. The consensus points towards an upgrade of the existing infrastructure rather than constructing a new road, aiming to preserve the character of the area while enhancing safety and vehicle flow.

Next Steps and Anticipated Outcomes

In response to the concerns raised, the Athlone Moate Municipal District has resolved to formally request assistance from TII for the road's upgrade. This action represents a critical first step in addressing the safety issues that have plagued the N62, with hopes that improvements will prevent future accidents and ensure the well-being of all road users. The community eagerly awaits TII's response, hopeful for a commitment to making the necessary enhancements to this vital stretch of roadway.