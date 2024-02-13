Calgary Fire Department Boosts Medical Response with Second Dedicated Unit

Calgary's Fire Department fortifies its medical emergency response with a second dedicated unit. This addition comes as the city grapples with a surge in first response calls, a trend that has seen the first medical response unit answering close to 6,000 calls in its inaugural year.

Medical Response Units: A New Era in Emergency Services

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) is stepping up its game in managing medical emergencies. Following the successful reintroduction of the first medical response unit in 2023, a second unit has been added to the fleet. These specialized units, smaller than typical fire trucks and manned by two firefighters, are designed to respond swiftly to life-threatening medical situations such as shortness of breath, cardiac arrest, and overdoses.

The introduction of these units represents a strategic move by the CFD to improve its emergency services and meet response time targets. By freeing up larger apparatus from medical emergencies, the CFD can allocate resources more efficiently and ensure prompt response to non-medical incidents.

A Busy Year for the First Medical Response Unit

The first medical response unit, launched in 2023, has been a beacon of hope in the face of escalating medical emergencies. With almost 6,000 calls answered in its first year, it quickly became the busiest unit in the CFD fleet.

This surge in medical calls is not unique to Calgary. Across the city, the CFD responded to 52,000 medical calls in 2023, an 18% increase from the previous year. The second medical response unit, operating out of Station 2 in the Beltline, is expected to alleviate some of this pressure.

On the Scene Until Help Arrives

While these medical response units do not transport patients, they play a crucial role in providing immediate assistance. Firefighters remain on scene until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrives, ensuring that life-saving interventions are initiated as quickly as possible.

This collaborative approach between the CFD and EMS underscores the importance of a well-coordinated response in emergency situations. As the city continues to navigate the challenges posed by increasing medical emergencies, the second medical response unit represents a significant stride towards enhancing Calgary's emergency services.

As we move forward, the second medical response unit's operations out of Station 2 will undoubtedly contribute to the CFD's ongoing efforts to provide swift and effective emergency services. In the face of rising medical emergencies, this strategic expansion is a testament to the department's commitment to saving lives and serving the community.