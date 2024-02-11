Cajun Design: New Owners Expand Embroidery Business into Comprehensive Marketing Hub

In November 2023, Cajun Design, a beloved embroidery and screen printing business in Northwest Montana, embarked on a new chapter. Olivia Krause, the previous owner, passed the torch to Brandon Beard and Cory Shaver, who envision expanding Cajun's services and establishing it as a comprehensive branding and marketing hub in the Flathead Valley and beyond. The business has relocated to Kalispell, offering potential for growth and continuing its commitment to local customers.

A New Era: Meet the Ambitious Duo

Brandon Beard and Cory Shaver, the new owners of Cajun Design, are eager to preserve the company's legacy while broadening its horizons. Beard expressed their vision, stating, "We want to create a one-stop shop for branding and marketing needs, making it easier for businesses to develop a cohesive and impactful brand identity."

With a strong background in business and marketing, Beard and Shaver aim to triple Cajun's embroidery capacity, forge partnerships with local businesses, and extend services to other states. Their innovative approach includes offering services such as graphic design, social media management, and website development.

Honoring Tradition While Embracing Change

Cajun Design has long been renowned for its embroidery services, with no minimum order requirements. Despite the expansion plans, the new owners remain dedicated to serving individual customers and preserving the business's tradition. Shaver emphasized, "We will continue to support local customers with smaller needs and uphold the exceptional quality and service that Cajun is known for."

Olivia Krause, who will continue to be involved with the business as she pursues a nursing degree, echoed this sentiment. "I am confident that Brandon and Cory will take Cajun Design to new heights while staying true to its roots," she shared.

A Fresh Start in Kalispell

The new location in Kalispell offers ample space for growth and allows Cajun Design to reach a broader audience. With its central position in the Flathead Valley, the business is well-poised to cater to the needs of local businesses and individuals alike.

As Cajun Design embarks on this new chapter, the community eagerly anticipates the innovative solutions and services that Beard and Shaver will bring. The blend of tradition and innovation promises to make Cajun a cornerstone of the Flathead Valley's branding and marketing landscape.

With the seamless integration of embroidery, screen printing, and comprehensive marketing services, Cajun Design is poised to become an invaluable resource for businesses and individuals seeking to elevate their brand identity. As the business continues to grow and evolve, the commitment to tradition, quality, and community remains at its core.

In the ever-changing world of branding and marketing, Cajun Design's story serves as a testament to the power of adaptation and the importance of honoring one's roots. As the company expands its services and reaches new heights, the legacy of exceptional quality and customer service will endure, ensuring that Cajun Design remains a cherished part of the Flathead Valley community.