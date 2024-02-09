Byrne Dairy & Deli Returns to Its Roots: Green Acres Lanes Makes Way for New Store

Green Acres Lanes Makes Way for Byrne Dairy & Deli's Homecoming in Central Square

In the heart of Central Square, New York, a once-thriving bowling alley now stands silent and dormant behind a construction fence. The Green Acres Lanes, which bid its final farewell last year, is on the brink of a transformation. The site, steeped in the echoes of pins clattering and laughter, will soon resonate with the hum of a different kind of community hub: a Byrne Dairy & Deli.

A New Chapter for Byrne Dairy & Deli

Christian Brunelle of Sonbyrne Sales, Inc., confirmed that fuel tanks were installed at the site on Wednesday, setting the stage for the demolition of the old bowling alley. The plan is to replace it with a 4,200-square-foot convenience store. The target is to open the store by mid-June, just in time for the summer rush.

The new location holds a special significance for Byrne Dairy. The company's first-ever store was established in the Village of Central Square back in 1954. This development marks a homecoming for Byrne Dairy & Deli, a return to its roots in the community that saw its inception.

Preserving History, Embracing Change

While the new store will breathe fresh life into the site of the former Green Acres Lanes, the legacy of the bowling alley will not be forgotten. The demolition is a poignant reminder of the ebb and flow of time, the constant dance between preserving history and embracing change.

For many local residents, the bowling alley was more than just a place for recreation. It was a gathering spot, a place where friendships were forged, and memories were made. As the site prepares for its transformation, these stories linger in the air, intertwined with the anticipation of what's to come.

Byrne Dairy & Deli's Expansion and Commitment

Despite the new addition, Byrne Dairy & Deli's existing location in the nearby Town of Hastings will remain operational. This expansion is a testament to the company's commitment to serving the community and its growing needs.

The new store promises to offer the same quality products and services that Byrne Dairy & Deli is known for. From fresh dairy products to everyday convenience items, the store aims to be a one-stop shop for the community's needs.

As the construction fence goes up and the old bowling alley prepares to make way for the new store, the residents of Central Square watch with bated breath. The excitement is palpable, the anticipation building. The story of Green Acres Lanes may be coming to an end, but a new chapter is just beginning for Byrne Dairy & Deli.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Central Square, the new Byrne Dairy & Deli stands as a symbol of continuity and change, a testament to the enduring spirit of the community.