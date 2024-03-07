Town Clerk John Myers made a significant announcement on Monday, marking the commencement of an important democratic process in Buxton. Nomination papers have now been made available for several pivotal town elected positions, signaling the onset of the election season set for June 11. This development places a spotlight on civic participation and the upcoming changes in local governance.

Advertisment

Open Positions and Election Details

With the election on the horizon, Buxton residents have the opportunity to shape their town's future by vying for various key roles. The open positions include one seat on the Select Board, two on the Planning Board, and two on the Budget Committee, all of which are for three-year terms. The expiring Select Board term belongs to Chad Poitras, whereas the Planning Board will see the departure of Chair Keith Emery and Vice Chair Chris Baldinelli. Additionally, Budget Committee members Michael Pettis and Tyler Ladd's terms are also concluding. Interested candidates are required to submit their completed nomination papers by 4:30 p.m. on April 12 to Myers' office, setting the stage for a competitive and engaging election cycle.

Engaging in Community and History

Advertisment

Beyond the political sphere, Buxton residents have an opportunity to delve into their town's rich history and contribute to its preservation through the Buxton-Hollis Historical Society. With annual memberships priced at $10 for individuals, $5 for students, and $20 for families, members gain access to a host of benefits. These include receiving the historical society's newsletters, a 10% discount at its museum store, and reduced prices on document and photo copies. The society, located at 100 Main St., serves as a beacon of community engagement, encouraging residents to explore and preserve their heritage.

Implications for Buxton's Future

The unfolding election and the activities of the Buxton-Hollis Historical Society represent more than just political and cultural events; they are a testament to the town's vibrant community spirit and its commitment to civic responsibility. By stepping forward to participate in these local governance roles, residents have a unique opportunity to influence decision-making processes and contribute to Buxton's growth and development. Similarly, through involvement in the historical society, individuals can play a pivotal role in safeguarding the town's history for future generations. As the election draws near, the anticipation and enthusiasm among Buxton's populace are palpable, setting the stage for a dynamic and participatory chapter in the town's history.