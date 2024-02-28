Busselton Sees Second Council Resignation in Months, Welcomes Richard Beecroft as New Councillor

Following a series of unexpected departures from the City of Busselton council, Richard Beecroft has taken on the role of councillor, stepping into the vacancy left by Sue Riccelli's recent resignation. Beecroft, who brings extensive experience from the aviation sector and a decade of local residency, participated in his first council meeting this February, addressing community concerns and taking on committee nominations.

Advertisment

Recent Shifts in Council Composition

The City of Busselton has experienced notable changes in its council lineup over the past few months. Sue Riccelli, who resigned in January to concentrate on her career, had just been re-elected in October. Her resignation, following the departure of Cherise Woodhams due to health issues, prompted the selection of Beecroft, who was the next highest vote-receiver in the previous election. As a result, Beecroft will serve the remainder of Riccelli's term, bringing his industry knowledge and local insights to the council's future endeavors.

Beecroft's First Council Meeting Highlights

Advertisment

In his inaugural council meeting, Beecroft addressed a public query regarding the clearing of the Vasse River, showcasing his commitment to engaging with community concerns. The council also deliberated on nominations for various committee positions left vacant by Riccelli's departure. These actions underscore the council's ongoing efforts to ensure robust governance and responsive leadership amidst the recent changes.

Looking Forward: Implications and Expectations

Mayor Phill Cronin has expressed enthusiasm for Beecroft's addition to the team, highlighting the value of his background and local knowledge. As Busselton continues to navigate through these transitions, the community watches with keen interest on how these new dynamics will influence local governance and projects. Beecroft's tenure is anticipated to bring fresh perspectives to the council's work, potentially shaping the future direction of Busselton's development and community engagement strategies.