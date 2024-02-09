Bus Driver Honored with Heroism Award for Saving Students from Bus Fire

In a heartwarming display of heroism, Monica Tyson-Crawford, a teacher assistant and bus driver at Benhaven Elementary, was honored with the Heroism Award by North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. The recognition ceremony took place on February 2, at the school, in the presence of Dr. Lora Street, the principal.

A Journey from Fear to Fortitude

The incident that led to this recognition occurred on November 14. While driving the school bus, Tyson-Crawford noticed smoke billowing from the vehicle. In a split second, she transformed from a bus driver into a guardian angel for the 38 children on board.

With the unerring instincts of a seasoned professional, she swiftly stopped the bus, reported the issue, and began evacuating the children. Her courage and quick thinking ensured that every child was safely off the bus before it was engulfed in flames.

Following the evacuation, the children were transferred to another bus and arrived at school without further incident. The bus, however, was a total loss.

Honoring the Everyday Hero

During the award ceremony, Commissioner Causey praised Tyson-Crawford's bravery and selflessness. "Monica's actions that day exemplify the true spirit of heroism," he said. "She put the safety of her students above all else, and because of her quick thinking and bravery, these children are safe today."

Dr. Street echoed these sentiments, expressing her gratitude and admiration for Tyson-Crawford. "Monica is an integral part of our school community," she said. "Her courage and dedication embody the values we strive to instill in our students."

A Lasting Legacy of Bravery

The Heroism Award is a testament to Tyson-Crawford's bravery and commitment to the well-being of her students. It serves as a reminder that heroes come in all forms, often found in the most unexpected places.

When asked about the incident, Tyson-Crawford remained humble. "I was just doing my job," she said. "I'm grateful that I was able to help keep the children safe."

As Tyson-Crawford received her award, the applause from the audience was not just for her heroic act but also for the countless unseen acts of courage and dedication performed by educators and support staff every day.

In the grand tapestry of life, moments like these serve as a poignant reminder of the strength of the human spirit and the power of selflessness. Monica Tyson-Crawford's story is a testament to this, a beacon of hope amidst the chaos, and a lesson in courage that will resonate for generations to come.