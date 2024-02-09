Burris Farm Market: A Beloved Tradition Bids Farewell After 38 Years

A Ripened Era Comes to an End: Burris Farm Market Bids Farewell

For over three decades, the Burris Farm Market in Loxley, Alabama, has been a beloved staple for locals and vacationers seeking farm-fresh produce. This cherished institution, which first opened its doors in 1986, announced on Facebook that it will not reopen in 2024. The decision marks the end of an era for the Burris family and the community they have faithfully served.

A Harvest of Memories

The Burris Farm Market has been more than just a place to buy fruits and vegetables; it has been a gathering spot where lasting memories were made. Upon hearing the news of the closure, loyal customers shared their heartfelt sentiments on the market's Facebook page. "My family has been going to the Burris Farm Market for over 20 years," wrote one customer. "It's a tradition for us to stop by every time we visit the beach. We will truly miss it."

Another longtime patron reminisced, "I remember coming here as a child and picking out fresh peaches with my grandmother. The Burris Farm Market holds a special place in my heart."

The market's offerings extended beyond fresh produce, including flowers, handicrafts, canned specialties, and baked goods. It was a one-stop shop for those seeking a taste of authentic Alabama agriculture.

Changing Times and New Beginnings

The decision to close the Burris Farm Market comes after the business faced numerous challenges in recent years. The opening of the new Beach Express diverted traffic away from the market, and increased competition from supermarkets made it difficult to maintain the same level of sales.

Greg Burris, the market's founder, stepped out of retirement in 2018 to reopen the doors after a brief closure due to bankruptcy. Despite his best efforts, the changing landscape of the agricultural industry and his desire to retire have led to the difficult decision to close the market for good.

However, all is not lost for fans of Burris Farm Market's famous peaches. The family still owns the peach orchards and plans to harvest the fruit in May if weather conditions are favorable. Details on how to purchase the peaches will be announced at a later date.

Gratitude and Nostalgia

As the Burris family prepares to say goodbye to the market they have nurtured for 38 years, they expressed their gratitude to their employees and loyal customers. "We can't thank our community enough for their support over the years," the Facebook post read. "It has been an honor to serve you, and we will cherish the memories made at the Burris Farm Market."

The announcement of the closure has resulted in an outpouring of love and support from the community. The Facebook post has received hundreds of shares and comments, with many customers expressing their sadness and appreciation for the market's impact on their lives.

Though the Burris Farm Market's doors will close, the legacy of the family's dedication to providing fresh, local produce and fostering a sense of community will endure. As one customer eloquently put it, "The Burris Farm Market may be closing, but the seeds of love and tradition they've sown will continue to grow in our hearts."

As the sun sets on the Burris Farm Market, its absence will leave a void in the lives of those who have come to rely on its bounty. Yet the memories and connections forged within its walls will continue to flourish, serving as a testament to the enduring power of community and the simple pleasure of sharing a meal made with love and the freshest ingredients.