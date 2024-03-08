Burnham Community Fights to Keep NHS Surgery Local Amidst Relocation Plans

Residents and campaigners in Burnham-on-Crouch are rallying against proposals to relocate the town's only NHS surgery to Burnham Waters Retirement Village, citing accessibility concerns. The Burnham Save Our Surgery action group has mobilized the community, organizing a packed meeting on March 1 and planning a protest at the NHS Mid and South Essex Integrated Care Board Meeting on March 21. The group's efforts have highlighted widespread opposition to the move, which they argue would compromise healthcare access for many.

Unified Opposition

At the heart of the campaign is the Burnham Save Our Surgery action group, which has been instrumental in bringing the community together to voice their concerns. During the recent meeting at Burnham Village Hall, the group outlined the significant opposition to the proposed relocation, emphasizing the importance of keeping the surgery within the town center for accessibility. Rachel Iborall, a spokesperson for the group, shared that the Mid and South Essex Integrated Care Board has taken note of the strong community sentiment against the move, suggesting a potential reconsideration of the plans.

Underlying Concerns and Rationale

The controversy stems from the proposed shift of Burnham Surgery to a site that critics argue would be less accessible to many of its patients. The surgery's current location is seen as central and convenient, a stark contrast to the proposed new site at Burnham Waters Retirement Village. Officials from Burnham Surgery have cited non-compliance with current guidelines and inadequate facilities at the existing site as the primary reasons for considering the relocation. However, the community remains skeptical, fearing that the move would alienate patients and complicate access to essential healthcare services.

Next Steps and Community Action

In response to the proposed relocation, Burnham Save Our Surgery has not only organized meetings and protests but also called for increased public pressure to ensure the surgery remains at its current location. With a protest planned outside the upcoming NHS Integrated Care Board Meeting, the action group hopes to secure a definitive commitment to keep the surgery accessible to all. Burnham Town Council has also thrown its support behind the cause, advocating for the surgery to stay within the community's heart.

The struggle to keep Burnham Surgery in its current location underscores a broader issue of healthcare accessibility in smaller communities.