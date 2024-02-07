Burnaby RCMP Urges Locals to Aid in Search for Missing Man, Anderson Cheng

The Burnaby RCMP has stepped up efforts to find Anderson Cheng, a 46-year-old man who mysteriously disappeared from the vicinity of Nelson Avenue and McKee Place in South Burnaby last Thursday. As the search enters its sixth day, authorities are reaching out to the public for assistance and urging residents to inspect their properties for any signs of Cheng.

Community Mobilization

Despite an extensive search operation that includes foot and bike patrols around Frogger's Creek Ravine Park, and the aid of Coquitlam Search and Rescue, Cheng's whereabouts remain unknown. The RCMP has now requested South Burnaby locals to thoroughly check their yards, sheds, and garages, hypothesizing that Cheng may have sought shelter in one of these places.

Details and Description

Cheng is described as an Asian man, 5'2" in height, with short hair, and weighing around 90 pounds. To facilitate identification by the public, authorities have distributed multiple photographs of Cheng. The Burnaby RCMP has appealed to anyone who might have information about Cheng's whereabouts to contact them at 604-646-9999, citing file number 2024-3650.

Continued Vigilance

The disappearance of Cheng has put the community on high alert. As the search continues, the RCMP is urging locals to stay vigilant and report any signs of Cheng, hoping that community cooperation will lead to his safe return.