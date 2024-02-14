Bunbury's John Banks Memorial Dog Park Gets Community-Driven Makeover

February 14, 2024 - Bunbury's cherished John Banks Memorial Dog Park is about to get a much-needed makeover, thanks to the City of Bunbury heeding the community's call for better maintenance. The enhancements, part of the larger Withers placemaking project, aim to create an even more enjoyable space for local dog owners and their four-legged friends.

A Community-Driven Transformation

The dog park, named after the late John Banks, a dedicated animal welfare advocate, has long been a favorite spot for locals and their canine companions. Yet, over time, the park's facilities have shown signs of wear and tear, prompting the community to voice their concerns about its upkeep.

In response, the City of Bunbury has taken decisive action, kickstarting earthworks to revamp the park, ensuring it continues to serve as a haven for dogs and their owners.

Upgrades Galore: Agility Equipment, Seating Areas, and Landscaping

The planned upgrades for the John Banks Memorial Dog Park are both comprehensive and exciting. Among the most anticipated improvements are new agility equipment, designed to provide dogs with ample opportunities for exercise and mental stimulation.

Additionally, the park will see the installation of additional seating areas, catering to the comfort of dog owners who frequent the park. These seating areas will facilitate social interactions among park-goers, fostering a stronger sense of community.

Lastly, the City of Bunbury has committed to enhancing the park's landscaping, ensuring that the environment remains safe, clean, and visually appealing for all visitors.

The Withers Placemaking Project: A Holistic Approach

The upgrades to the John Banks Memorial Dog Park are part of a larger initiative known as the Withers Placemaking Project. This project aims to improve various public spaces within the City of Bunbury, focusing on community needs and preferences.

By enhancing these spaces, the City of Bunbury hopes to create a more vibrant, inclusive, and engaging environment for its residents and visitors alike.

With construction underway, the John Banks Memorial Dog Park's transformation is well on its way to becoming a reality. The upgrades not only serve as a testament to the City of Bunbury's commitment to its community but also stand as a tribute to the memory of John Banks and his dedication to animal welfare.

Soon, dog owners and their furry friends will once again have an even better place to play, socialize, and create lasting memories.

