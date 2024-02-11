Bulawayo's Asphalt Batching Plant: A Joint Venture for Urban Revitalization

In a bid to revitalize Bulawayo's infrastructure and stimulate economic growth, Tendy Three Investments (TTI) has tabled an ambitious proposal to partner with the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) in procuring and operating an Asphalt Batching plant and accompanying equipment. This joint venture aims to expedite the rehabilitation of roads and parking bays in the city, addressing the long-standing issue of delayed contractual obligations.

A Multi-Million Dollar Undertaking

Valued at a staggering US$2.1 million, this project is poised to be a game-changer for Bulawayo's urban landscape. The asphalt batching plant, once operational, will not only service the city's immediate needs but also extend its services to neighboring local authorities. This commercialization aspect of the project is projected to yield an impressive net profit of US$4.3 million annually.

Currently, the city is running at 4,794 bays out of a possible 7,200 tolling bays, resulting in an estimated loss of US$2.4 million per year. The new initiative promises to plug this gap, providing much-needed revenue for the city while improving its infrastructure.

Negotiations Underway

Following the green light from the BCC, negotiations are now underway to form a Strategic Business Unit (SBU) and determine shareholding and contributions towards the procurement of the plant. The SBU will oversee the operation of the asphalt batching plant, ensuring its efficient management and profitability.

"We are optimistic about this partnership," said a spokesperson for TTI. "Not only will it address the city's infrastructural needs, but it will also create jobs and contribute significantly to the local economy."

A Promising Future

The proposed asphalt batching plant signifies a promising future for Bulawayo. It symbolizes a commitment to progress, a determination to overcome challenges, and a vision for a more prosperous city. As negotiations continue, the people of Bulawayo watch with bated breath, hopeful that this venture will mark a turning point in their city's history.

As Bulawayo stands on the brink of this transformative journey, the partnership between Tendy Three Investments and the Bulawayo City Council serves as a beacon of hope. With the prospect of improved infrastructure, increased revenue, and job creation, the city looks forward to a future where progress is not just a promise, but a reality.

In essence, the proposed asphalt batching plant is more than just a piece of machinery; it is a symbol of resilience, a testament to Bulawayo's unwavering spirit, and a commitment to its citizens' wellbeing. As negotiations continue, the city eagerly anticipates the realization of this project, poised to reap the rewards of this strategic partnership.