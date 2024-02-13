Bulawayo City Council Invests US$6.6 Million to Upgrade King City's Sewage and Water Systems

Bulawayo City Council's Ambitious US$6.6 Million Project: Bringing Sewage and Water Reticulation Systems to King City

Advertisment

A New Dawn for King City

The residents of Bulawayo's King City area are on the brink of a significant transformation, as the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) announces plans to connect their neighborhood to the city's sewage and water reticulation systems. Estimated at a budget of US$6.6 million, the project aims to improve the lives of those living in the area and protect the environment for future generations.

The First Phase: 328 Housing Stands and Infrastructure Investments

Advertisment

The initial phase of this ambitious project will include 328 housing stands. In order to ensure a successful connection, various infrastructure investments will be made, including:

Water mains

A water mains bypass

A new transformer

A sewage pump station

The total budget for the connection project is set at US$6,675,000, demonstrating the BCC's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for King City's residents.

Advertisment

The Fight for Environmental Protection: Residents and Council Unite

Similar efforts are being made around the globe, as citizens and local governments join forces to protect their environments. In Ireland, residents of the Birch Hill and Old Killarney Village estates in Killarney have been eagerly awaiting connection to the public sewer system for years.

Cllr Brendan Cronin has taken up their cause, appealing to Ministers Darragh O'Brien and Norma Foley for support in securing funding for the necessary works. Initially, €400,000 was allocated for the project in 2020, but difficulties have arisen, leading to the development of two new design options.

Cllr Cronin stresses the importance and urgency of this work, emphasizing the need to protect the environment, particularly the Deenagh River and Lough Lein, as the existing on-site wastewater systems are outdated and cannot safely handle wastewater from these estates.

As of February 13, 2024, both the King City and Killarney projects serve as beacons of hope for their communities, showcasing the power of unity and perseverance in the face of environmental challenges.