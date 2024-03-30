Buet students boycott academics to protest BCL being allowed back on campus

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) students initiated a boycott of all academic activities, marking a significant protest against the Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) renewed efforts to introduce political activities on campus. This move comes in the wake of BCL president Saddam Hussain and his cohort's controversial entrance into Buet, signaling a direct challenge to the 2019 ban on campus politics following the tragic death of student Abrar Fahad.

Advertisment

Renewed Protests: Students versus Political Intrusion

Buet students, in a firm stand against the resurgence of campus politics, embarked on a day-long demonstration demanding a safe educational environment free from political agendas. The protest was ignited by the appearance of BCL leaders on campus, viewed by students as an attempt to re-establish political influence within the university's boundaries. The student body's immediate response was to suspend all academic pursuits, including classes and exams scheduled for March 30 and 31, advocating for strict action against those facilitating BCL's presence, notably Imtiaz Rahim Rabbi.

Demanding Accountability and Safety

Advertisment

In light of these events, the protesting students issued several demands aimed at safeguarding their campus from political exploits. They call for the suspension of Buet students involved in orchestrating the BCL's entry, particularly targeting Imtiaz Rahim Rabbi for disciplinary action. Moreover, they seek assurances of safety for protestors, a definitive stance from the Buet administration on the incident, and the resignation of the Directorate of Students' Welfare's leadership for its perceived failure in maintaining a politic-free educational environment.

Implications and the Path Forward

As the Buet community stands at a crossroads, the unfolding events symbolize a broader struggle for academic spaces free from political influence. The student-led protest against the BCL's intrusion underscores a collective yearning for an educational sanctuary unmarred by political agendas. This episode not only revisits the tragic memory of Abrar Fahad but also poses critical questions about the role of politics in academic settings and the measures necessary to protect the sanctity of educational institutions.