Budgam's Deputy Commissioner Pushes for Revamp of Revenue Services

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Budgam, Akshay Labroo, has initiated steps to revamp the functioning of Revenue services across the district's Tehsils. In a meeting held at Conference Hall Budgam, Labroo urged officials to address pending issues promptly and bolster service delivery for the public.

Advertisment

Focus on Efficient Record-Keeping

Labroo underscored the crucial role of efficient record-keeping for smooth operation. He instructed officials to streamline Record rooms and implement a more organized system for file indexing. This measure is aimed at facilitating public access and boosting the department's transparency.

Revenue Facilitation Camps and Infrastructure Enhancement

Advertisment

Labroo called for the organization of Revenue facilitation camps at each Patwar Halqa, intending to bring services closer to the community. He also emphasized the need to acquire fireproof lockers and racks to ensure the safe storage of records.

Monitoring and Accountability

Tasking the Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) of Budgam and Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Labroo has put in place a system for conducting random checks on rejected and reverted cases under the Public Services Guarantee Act. This move is set to increase accountability and improve the quality of service delivery.

The meeting also reviewed the disposal of land acquisition cases, the fencing of State land, and cases on the Revenue Court Cases Management Portal, among other issues. These measures, as directed by Labroo, aim to enhance the efficiency and transparency of Revenue services in Budgam district.