Brookstone of Papillion: A New Chapter in Senior Living

In the heart of Papillion, Nebraska, a venerable nursing facility has undergone a remarkable transformation. Once known as Papillion Manor, the establishment now bears the name Brookstone of Papillion, following a $6.7 million makeover that has breathed new life into its halls.

A New Chapter Begins

The metamorphosis took three years to complete, with renovations spanning every corner of the property. Brookstone of Papillion now boasts 69 apartments with diverse floor plans, catering to the unique needs of its residents. The amenities have also been upgraded to include a beauty salon, a theater, and specialized memory care programming.

The facility, which has served the community for half a century, is operated by Vetter Senior Living, a company with a rich history in the nursing home industry. Vetter Senior Living owns and manages over 30 facilities in Nebraska, Missouri, and Wyoming.

A Place to Call Home

The staff at Brookstone of Papillion are committed to making the facility feel like home for its residents. With the recent renovations, they now have the resources to provide an even higher level of care and comfort.

"Our goal is to make sure our residents feel at home," says one staff member. "We want them to feel like they're part of a community, not just living in a nursing facility."

This sentiment is echoed by many of the residents, who appreciate the attention to detail and the personal touches that make Brookstone of Papillion unique.

A Bright Future Ahead

As Brookstone of Papillion embarks on this new chapter, it does so with a sense of purpose and a commitment to its residents. The facility is currently at capacity, a testament to the quality of care it provides and the trust it has earned in the community.

In a world where the needs of seniors are often overlooked, Brookstone of Papillion stands as a beacon of hope and a model for others to follow. Its transformation serves as a reminder that with dedication, compassion, and a little bit of elbow grease, anything is possible.

The journey of Brookstone of Papillion is far from over. As it continues to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of its residents, one thing remains certain: it will always be a place where seniors can feel at home, cared for, and valued.

