Bronx Night Market Set for Revival in Fordham Plaza in April

Contrary to the previous assumption that the 2023 season would be its swan song, The Bronx Night Market is poised to re-emerge at Fordham Plaza in April. This revivification is a product of the collaborative endeavor between organizers and local lawmakers. The market, scheduled to commence on April 6, will continue its tradition of being operational every first Saturday of the month until October. Over 60 vendors, offering a delectable array of food and beverages, are anticipated to partake in the event. The market is celebrated as the largest cultural and culinary festivity in the Bronx.

Market's Return: A Testament to Community Influence

Marco Shalma, the founder of MASC Hospitality Group, underscored the importance of the market's return. He interprets this revival as a reflection of the community's influence and a testament to the commitment to rejuvenating Fordham Plaza as a nucleus of culture, commerce, and connectivity. Shalma accentuated the necessity of a collective approach, involving all stakeholders to realize this vision.

From Closure to Revival

Following the challenges that led to the market's closure, the community's support, along with collaboration with local officials, has given birth to plans for a more expansive and diverse programming. The programming includes a new Cafe Locale, in partnership with Bronx Eats, Bronx Farmers Market, and The Bronx Vegan Bazaar. The ultimate objective is to reclaim the plaza for the community and ensure safety, all while offering a holistic approach to programming.

Looking Forward

As the market gears up for its return, it is currently accepting vendor applications and is expected to be in full swing by May. This reinstatement of the Bronx Night Market stands as a beacon of hope, showcasing how a communal spirit can lead to the revitalization of a cherished cultural and culinary hub, even in the face of adversity.