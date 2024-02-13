Bringing Trader Joe's to Orchard Park: A Community-Driven Effort

The Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce is leading the charge for a new Trader Joe's location in the Village of Orchard Park. The proposed site, at 4060 North Buffalo Street, previously housed Orchard Fresh. With the nearest Trader Joe's currently located on Niagara Falls Boulevard, residents in the southtowns area are eager for a more convenient option.

A Petition Born Out of Community Demand

The Chamber of Commerce has initiated a petition to gather support from the community, which has already amassed over 3,000 signatures. They are urging residents to sign and share the petition with their friends and family.

"We believe that having a Trader Joe's in our community would bring numerous benefits to our residents and neighboring areas," said Susan Smith, President of the Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce.

The petition highlights the advantages of having a Trader Joe's nearby, such as job opportunities, increased foot traffic for local businesses, and access to fresh, affordable groceries.

A Win-Win for All

The arrival of a Trader Joe's in the Village of Orchard Park could potentially create around 150 new jobs, according to the Chamber of Commerce. This influx of employment opportunities would be a boon for the local economy.

"We're excited about the prospect of bringing a new grocery option to our community," said John Brown, a resident of Orchard Park. "Not only would it create jobs, but it would also provide us with more choices for fresh, quality food."

The Chamber of Commerce emphasizes that the presence of a Trader Joe's would not only benefit Orchard Park but also the surrounding southtowns area.

Revitalizing a Former Landmark

The proposed site for the new Trader Joe's, at 4060 North Buffalo Street, was once home to Orchard Fresh. The Chamber of Commerce sees this location as an ideal space to revitalize and bring new life to the area.

"We believe that transforming the former Orchard Fresh site into a Trader Joe's would be a positive step for our community," said Susan Smith. "It would breathe new life into a familiar location while providing our residents with a much-needed grocery store option."

With the petition gaining momentum and support from the community, the Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce remains hopeful that their efforts will lead to the opening of a new Trader Joe's in the Village of Orchard Park.

As the campaign for a new Trader Joe's location in the Village of Orchard Park gains traction, the community eagerly awaits the potential benefits. From job opportunities to increased foot traffic for local businesses and access to fresh groceries, the arrival of a Trader Joe's could be a transformative force in the southtowns area.

By revitalizing the former Orchard Fresh site, the new store would not only serve as a beacon of hope and progress but also stand as a testament to the power of community advocacy.

Residents are encouraged to sign and share the petition, bringing the village one step closer to welcoming Trader Joe's to the neighborhood.