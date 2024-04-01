Bridgend Council Faces Scrutiny for Lack of Dog Fouling Penalties Amid Neighbours' Strict Enforcement

Bridgend Council has been spotlighted for its notably lenient approach to managing dog fouling incidents, with only one penalty notice issued in the past four years—a stark contrast to the rigorous enforcement seen in neighboring areas. Independent councillor Ross Penhale-Thomas spotlighted these figures, calling attention to the disparity and questioning the effectiveness of Bridgend's strategy focused on education and prevention over prosecution.

Comparative Analysis Raises Questions

Figures reveal a significant discrepancy in enforcement actions between Bridgend and neighboring councils. While Bridgend issued a mere single penalty for dog fouling from 2019 to 2023, Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) and Neath Port Talbot (NPT) saw 754 and 30 penalties respectively, alongside pursuing numerous prosecutions for both dog fouling and fly-tipping. This divergence has sparked discussions on the effectiveness and fairness of different approaches to local governance and public space maintenance.

Council's Justification and Strategy

John Spanswick, Bridgend's cabinet member for climate change and environment, explained the council's stance, emphasizing a preference for education and prevention strategies. He also highlighted a procedural hiccup: the expiration of a county-wide public space protection order during the pandemic, which affected the council's legal capacity to enforce penalties. A new order is expected to be discussed by the cabinet soon, potentially marking a shift in the council's approach towards enforcement.

Community Response and Future Directions

The community and local officials have voiced mixed reactions to Bridgend Council's enforcement record. Some, like Councillor Ian Spiller, argue that despite long-standing educational efforts, the stark difference in enforcement suggests a need for reassessment. As Bridgend prepares to introduce a new public space protection order, the debate underscores a broader conversation about the balance between punitive measures and educational initiatives in fostering community responsibility and environmental stewardship.

As Bridgend Council navigates these discussions, the outcome may not only redefine local enforcement policies but also contribute to wider debates on the most effective strategies for ensuring public spaces remain clean and accessible for all.