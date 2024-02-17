Brewing Up Innovation: The Cold Brew Cream Ale Collaboration

In the heart of Lincoln, a unique collaboration brews, promising a taste adventure like never before. Dan and Tamara Sloan of The Mill Coffee & Tea and the masterminds behind Empyrean Brewing Co. have joined forces, creating an innovative fusion that marries the rich, aromatic essence of coffee with the refreshing, smooth taste of cream ale. This bold venture, resulting in the Cold Brew Cream Ale, has swiftly captivated the taste buds of locals, making its grand debut in late October at Empyrean's taproom and garnering acclaim across all Mill Coffee & Tea locations.

A Journey of Flavors

The journey to crafting this unique beverage was not without its challenges. The idea of blending the distinct profiles of coffee and beer into a singular, harmonious drink was met with initial skepticism. Yet, driven by a vision to appeal to a broad audience and a commitment to quality, the Sloans, together with Empyrean's brew masters, embarked on an extensive process of recipe refinement. Through tireless experimentation and collaboration, they achieved a perfect balance that highlights the best of both worlds—the smooth, comforting notes of cream ale seamlessly combined with the bold, invigorating flavors of cold brew coffee.

From Concept to Can

The success of the Cold Brew Cream Ale is a testament to the dedication and expertise of both teams. This innovative beer is described as easy-drinking, with a flavor profile that appeals to both coffee aficionados and ale enthusiasts alike. The meticulous process of tweaking the recipe paid off, resulting in a drink that not only satisfies the palate but also intrigues it. The collaboration between Empyrean Brewing Co. and The Mill Coffee & Tea, both long-standing pillars of the Lincoln community, has been celebrated as a perfect fit. It merges the rich traditions of craft brewing and coffee roasting into a singular, delightful experience. Following its warm reception, the beverage is now being canned, making its way into local stores and restaurants, allowing a wider audience to savor this unique creation.

Embracing Innovation

The Cold Brew Cream Ale stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when tradition meets innovation. This collaboration not only highlights the craftsmanship and passion inherent in the worlds of coffee roasting and beer brewing but also showcases the potential for creating new, exciting experiences for consumers. As the beer continues to be well-received, it paves the way for further explorations of flavor and collaboration, proving that sometimes, the most unexpected combinations can lead to the most delightful results.

As we reflect on the story of the Cold Brew Cream Ale, it is clear that this venture between Empyrean Brewing Co. and The Mill Coffee & Tea is more than just a successful product launch. It is a celebration of community, craftsmanship, and the endless possibilities that arise when creative minds come together. This brew, born from weeks of dedication and a shared vision for excellence, has not only found its place in the hearts of locals but also set a new standard for collaborative innovation in the beverage industry.