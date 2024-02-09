Brazen Theft of $161,000 Worth of Equipment Rocks Local Landscaping Business in Belgium, Wisconsin

In the quiet village of Belgium, Wisconsin, nestled in the heart of Ozaukee County, an unsettling event has disrupted the peace. On February 2nd, Nate's Lawn Maintenance, a local landscaping business, was the target of a brazen theft. Over $161,000 worth of equipment was stolen, leaving the business reeling and the community in shock.

The Heist Unfolds

The incident, captured by surveillance cameras, unfolded in the early hours of the morning. A flatbed pickup truck, a trailer, and a skid steer were the items taken. The footage, now in the hands of the authorities, shows a meticulous operation, suggesting that this was no random act of opportunism.

The stolen truck was later found in Illinois, but the trailer and skid steer remain missing. The discovery has offered a glimmer of hope, yet the business is still grappling with the devastating loss.

A Blow to the Business

"This has hit us hard," says Nathan Kohn, the owner of Nate's Lawn Maintenance. "Not just financially, but emotionally too. It's a violation of our space, our livelihood."

Kohn expresses the ripple effect of the theft on his operations. With the approaching spring season, the business is preparing for its busiest period. The stolen equipment, essential for their services, has left them in a precarious position.

Standing Firm Against Theft

Despite the setback, Kohn remains resolute. "We won't tolerate this kind of theft, not just at our business, but at any of our client properties," he asserts. His determination is echoed by the community, who have rallied around him in support.

The incident has sparked a conversation about security measures in the area. Businesses and residents alike are evaluating their current safeguards and considering enhancements.

As the investigation continues, the community waits with bated breath for news of the missing equipment. The theft at Nate's Lawn Maintenance serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and solidarity in the face of adversity.

In the tranquil village of Belgium, Wisconsin, the echoes of this distressing event linger. Yet, amidst the turmoil, a sense of resilience emerges. The business, the community, and Nathan Kohn stand united in their resolve to overcome this challenge and continue to serve their beloved village with pride and dedication.