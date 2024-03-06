Bradford Man Faces Double Bus Lane Fines Despite 'Suspended' Sign, Sparks Appeal

A visit to Bradford turned frustrating for a former resident when he received two bus lane fines in one day, despite signage indicating the lane's suspension. Driving on Bridge Street in mid-February, the man was shocked as Bradford Council sent him two fixed penalty notices for the same offence, captured in moments less than a quarter-second apart, highlighting a potential oversight in enforcement.

Advertisment

Dispute Over Signage and Enforcement

The man's astonishment stemmed from the presence of a 'Bus Lane Suspended' sign, seemingly ignored by the issuing officers. This incident mirrors that of Mohammed Sajad, another local, who faced five similar fines in December but successfully appealed. The repeat fines for a singular offence, compounded by an unclear application of the bus lane's status, has led to accusations of this being a revenue-generating scheme for the council.

Clarification and Controversy

Advertisment

Bradford Council's response to the debacle clarifies that the suspension sign referred only to a specific section of the bus lane, not its entirety. This distinction, based on the transition from the advisory 'Bus Lane Suspended' sign to the next permanent bus lane sign, has become a point of contention, especially as it appears to challenge common interpretations of traffic signage. The council has since invited the aggrieved party to appeal, indicating a possible review of the fines.

Broader Implications and Public Response

The incident has not only frustrated individuals but also sparked a broader debate on the clarity of road signs and the fairness of traffic fine enforcement. With rising concerns over the effectiveness of such fines as deterrents versus revenue tools, this case may prompt a reevaluation of traffic management and enforcement strategies in Bradford and potentially beyond.