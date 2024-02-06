Boston Welcomes 2024 Outdoor Dining Season; North End Left Out Again

In an attempt to establish Boston as a premier summer food destination, the city has announced the opening of applications for its 2024 outdoor dining program. The program, which will run from May 1 to October 31, remains committed to the fee structure utilized the previous year, with restaurants holding liquor licenses required to pay a monthly fee of $399, and those without liquor licenses paying $199 monthly.

Exclusion of North End Restaurants

However, for the second consecutive year, several restaurants in the North End neighborhood will be barred from the program. Narrow sidewalks and streets, the scarcity of resident parking, and high pedestrian traffic have been cited as the primary reasons for this exclusion. Restaurants wishing to participate in the program must ensure that at least five feet of pedestrian space is maintained on sidewalks and that traffic flow on streets remains unobstructed.

The Controversy Surrounding the Exclusion

In 2022, the North End restaurants were subject to a unique fee of $7,500 and a delayed start date compared to other neighborhoods. This measure, as explained by Mayor Michelle Wu, was designed to compensate for the loss of parking spaces. The decision, however, sparked a lawsuit by some North End restaurateurs alleging discrimination, which was subsequently dropped.

Outdoor Dining: A Response to the Pandemic

The outdoor dining initiative was launched in 2020 as a reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic under temporary state legislation. The initiative has since been built upon, using the experiences and lessons learned from previous years to improve the program. By adhering to the guidelines and conditions set forth by the city, the restaurants participating in this program are helping to shape Boston's identity as a vibrant food destination.