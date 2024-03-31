Boston to House Migrants in Veterans Facility Amid Overflow, Implements New Independence Rules

Boston is taking unprecedented steps to address its migrant overflow crisis by repurposing a former veterans' housing facility, amid a state of emergency declared by Gov. Maura Healey. The city's initiative, starting May 1, requires migrants to demonstrate efforts towards financial independence, a move aimed at easing the pressure on the state's overwhelmed shelter system.

Advertisment

New Home for Migrants

The Veterans Home at Chelsea, previously earmarked for demolition, will now serve as a "safety-net site" for migrant families. This decision comes as Boston's shelters reach their limits, with both the city and state grappling to accommodate the surging migrant population. Emergency Assistance Director Scott Rice highlighted the critical situation, emphasizing the lack of space, providers, and funding to further expand the system. The new certification policy mandates that families seeking shelter must actively pursue work authorizations, English language learning, and permanent residency to qualify for assistance.

Statewide Shelter Crisis

Advertisment

Massachusetts' emergency family shelter system has been under significant strain, housing migrant families with children or homeless pregnant women. The repurposing of the Chelsea Veterans Home is part of a broader strategy to manage this crisis. Families will be allowed to stay as long as they engage in services aimed at fostering independence. Despite the challenges, this measure is seen as a crucial step towards managing the shelter crisis without affecting the services provided at the Massachusetts Veterans Home at Chelsea, as clarified by Jon Santiago, secretary of veterans services for Massachusetts.

Broader Implications

The migrant crisis is not unique to Massachusetts; cities like New York and Chicago, along with the state of New York, have also declared emergencies. Boston's approach, focusing on independence and self-sufficiency, could set a precedent for how other jurisdictions manage their migrant populations. With 240 families currently living in safety-net sites and 7,500 in