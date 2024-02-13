Bombay High Court Orders BMC to Act Against Unauthorized Hawkers in Mumbai

In a significant move, the Bombay High Court has ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take stringent action against unauthorized hawkers across Mumbai. The decision, announced on February 13, 2024, comes in the wake of escalating complaints about illegal street vendors obstructing footpaths and causing inconvenience to pedestrians.

A City-wide Concern

The court recognized the issue of unauthorized hawkers as a city-wide problem, particularly around railway stations and bus stops. Last year, the court initiated a suo motu plea following complaints from two shop owners in Borivali East about illegal stalls obstructing their shopfronts.

The Court's Call to Action

The court has now called upon the BMC to provide details on the specific challenges it faces in dealing with this issue and potential solutions. The judges emphasized the need for immediate action, stating that the "encroachment on footpaths by unlicensed hawkers is a serious issue and needs to be addressed urgently."

Making Mumbai Pedestrian-friendly

A key concern highlighted by the court was the need to make footpaths accessible for pedestrians, especially the elderly and disabled. The bench strongly urged the BMC to ensure that encroachments by unlicensed hawkers are removed, allowing citizens to use footpaths without hindrance.

The court's directive underscores the importance of maintaining order in public spaces and ensuring the safety and convenience of all city dwellers. It also serves as a reminder that local authorities must take decisive action to address issues that impact the quality of life in urban areas.

