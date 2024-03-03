Bolton Councillor Battles Youth Antisocial Behaviour, Proposes Youth Hub in Little Lever

In a recent and fiery social media outcry, Bolton's Councillor Andrea Taylor-Burke highlighted a concerning rise in antisocial behaviour amongst youths in Little Lever, culminating in a bin being set ablaze in the Memorial Garden. Taylor-Burke's frustration was palpable as she questioned parental awareness and announced efforts to establish a youth hub in an attempt to curb these disruptive activities.

Community at Wit's End

Antisocial incidents ranging from property damage to abusive behaviour at a local Tesco have escalated, leaving residents and officials, including Coun Taylor-Burke, searching for solutions. In a candid Facebook post, she expressed her exasperation and detailed the challenges faced, from replacing damaged property to addressing the core issues driving such behaviour. The councillor's plea to parents: to take responsibility and cooperate in identifying the instigators.

Efforts to Engage Youth

Taylor-Burke isn't just voicing concerns; she's actively working towards creating a safer, more engaged community for Little Lever's youth. By collaborating with youth services and the Bolton lads and girls club, she aims to kickstart youth engagement initiatives. Despite the slow bureaucratic process, these efforts signify a crucial step towards providing alternatives and constructive outlets for the area's young people.

Community Response and Support

The community's reaction to Taylor-Burke's call to action has been overwhelmingly supportive, with residents acknowledging her dedication to tackling a complex issue. The consensus underscores a shared responsibility: addressing youth behaviour begins at home. With collective effort and open communication, there's hope for a turnaround in Little Lever's ongoing struggle with antisocial behaviour.

As Little Lever confronts this surge in youth-related disturbances, the efforts of individuals like Coun Taylor-Burke shine a light on the importance of community, responsibility, and proactive measures. While the path to resolution may be fraught with challenges, the dialogue and actions spurred by such incidents underscore a communal determination to foster a safer, more inclusive environment for all.