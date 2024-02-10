Bolster Your Business: Charles County's BGAP Accepting Applications for Cohort 11

In a bid to bolster the contracting sector, Charles County's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for Cohort 11 of the Business Growth Advantage Program (BGAP). This free, eight-week business training program is designed specifically for Charles County-based businesses with a proven track record of success.

A Beacon of Hope for Businesses: The BGAP

The Business Growth Advantage Program, initiated in 2022, has already made significant strides in supporting local businesses. With nine successful cohorts under its belt, the program has graduated 122 small businesses and deployed over $1,015,000 in grant funding. The BGAP is more than just a training program; it's a catalyst for growth, profitability, and long-term sustainability.

Cohort 11 of the BGAP is set to commence on May 23, with applications closing on May 17. The program will be held virtually once a week for eight weeks, allowing participants to balance their business obligations with the pursuit of knowledge and growth.

Who Can Apply?

The BGAP is open to businesses that have been operational for at least two years, generated $300,000 to $3,000,000 in gross revenue, and employ at least one full-time employee excluding the owner. The program is tailored for businesses with a genuine aspiration for growth and a commitment to enhancing their contract win rates, client relationships, and operational efficiency.

The $10,000 Working Capital Grant: A Game Changer

One of the most appealing aspects of the BGAP is the $10,000 grant for working capital. This grant can be a game-changer for businesses, providing them with the financial resources they need to invest in their growth and development.

The grant can be used to cover a wide range of business expenses, from hiring new staff to investing in new equipment or technology. It's a valuable resource that can help businesses overcome financial barriers and achieve their growth goals.

The Ripple Effect: Benefits Beyond the Business

The benefits of the BGAP extend far beyond the participating businesses. By supporting the growth and development of local businesses, the program is also benefiting the wider community.

The BGAP has the potential to create new job opportunities, support workforce development, and contribute to economic diversification. It's a win-win situation that benefits both the businesses and the community they serve.

As the deadline for applications approaches, businesses are encouraged to seize this opportunity to take their operations to the next level. The BGAP is more than just a training program; it's a pathway to growth, profitability, and long-term success.

With its proven track record, comprehensive training regimen, and generous grant funding, the BGAP is a beacon of hope for businesses in the contracting sector. As the program continues to evolve and expand, it's set to make an even greater impact on the local economy and the businesses that drive it.

For businesses that meet the eligibility criteria, the BGAP represents a unique opportunity to invest in their future and secure the financial resources they need to thrive. With the support of the Charles County Economic Development Department, these businesses are well-positioned to write the next chapter in their success story.

As the deadline for applications looms, businesses are urged to act quickly and seize this opportunity to take their operations to new heights. The BGAP is more than just a training program; it's a springboard to success, and businesses that take the leap are poised to reap the rewards.

In the world of business, growth is the ultimate goal. With the BGAP, businesses in the contracting sector have a unique opportunity to achieve that goal and contribute to the economic vitality of their community. As the program continues to evolve and expand, it's set to make an even greater impact on the business landscape and the lives of those who shape it.