Boise and Denver Water: Pioneering Urban Renewal and Water Conservation

On the cusp of unprecedented urban and environmental transformations, the City of Boise and Denver Water have been heralded as the 2024 Owners of the Year by ENR Mountain States. This accolade reflects their pioneering initiatives aimed at redefining their communities' landscapes and sustainability practices. In Boise, a $340 million urban renewal is reshaping the city's heart with an infusion of modern living spaces, hotels, and streetscapes. Meanwhile, Denver Water embarks on a $1.9 billion journey to fortify its water system, including a groundbreaking dam project and a comprehensive lead reduction program. Both entities exemplify visionary leadership, setting a benchmark for future developments in their regions.

A Vision for Urban Renewal and Sustainability

The City of Boise is amidst a metamorphosis, channeling over $340 million into revitalizing its downtown core. This extensive facelift includes the construction of new hotels, residential units, and enhancements to the streetscape, all designed to breathe new life into the city. A significant pillar of this transformation is the adoption of a Modern Zoning Code, meticulously crafted to preserve Boise's unique character while fostering walkable and vibrant urban spaces. This ambitious endeavor aligns with the city's long-term vision of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, underscoring its commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

Denver Water: Pioneering Waterwise Solutions

Denver Water, serving 1.5 million residents with pristine water, is not just about maintaining its status as a leading water utility; it's about reimagining water conservation for a sustainable future. The entity is set to invest $1.9 billion in its water infrastructure over the next decade, with the $531 million Gross Reservoir project as its centerpiece. This project marks a significant milestone, being the world's largest elevation of an existing dam using roller-compacted concrete. Alongside this colossal engineering feat, Denver Water is leading a lead reduction crusade, buoyed by $76 million in federal funds, aimed at replacing lead service lines across its network. The initiative is a testament to Denver Water's proactive approach to safeguarding public health and ensuring the longevity of its water supply systems.

Shaping the Future of Urban and Environmental Health

Central to Denver Water's mission is the transition from highly irrigated turfgrass to climate-appropriate, waterwise landscapes. This shift is not merely a change in vegetation but a fundamental rethinking of how landscapes can be designed to be both beautiful and sustainable. The Conservation and Efficiency team at Denver Water is at the forefront of this initiative, crafting a landscape transformation program that supports their water conservation goals. This program, along with the utility's comprehensive benefits for its employees, underscores Denver Water's commitment to being the nation's premier water utility while fostering a culture of efficiency and sustainability.

As ENR Mountain States prepares to feature these two entities in its April issue, the recognition of the City of Boise and Denver Water as the 2024 Owners of the Year is more than an award; it's a spotlight on their transformative leadership and groundbreaking projects. These endeavors not only enhance the quality of life in their respective communities but also set a precedent for sustainable urban development and environmental conservation. The collective efforts of Boise and Denver Water embody the essence of innovation, serving as a blueprint for future projects across the globe.