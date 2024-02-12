BOCES and St. Lawrence County Business Connections Committee Join Forces to Address Workforce Needs

In an exciting development for local businesses, the St. Lawrence County Business Connections Committee is teaming up with the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) on March 26. The collaboration aims to showcase the educational programs available at BOCES and how they can help address workforce needs.

A Collaboration to Address Workforce Needs

The St. Lawrence County Business Connections Committee and BOCES are joining forces to host a series of informational programs and student-led tours at Northwest Tech. The event, scheduled for March 26, invites local business owners to learn about the educational programs offered by BOCES and how they can benefit from them.

Exploring BOCES Programs and Facilities

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the Northwest Tech facilities and gain insights into the various programs offered by BOCES. They will hear directly from students and staff about their experiences and learn how these programs can help meet workforce demands.

Event Details and Registration

The event will kick off with breakfast prepared by Culinary Arts students, followed by the informational programs and student-led tours. Advance registration is required, and space is limited. In case of inclement weather, the event may be canceled or postponed. All inquiries can be directed to Laura Pearson, the Workforce Development Coordinator at the STLC Chamber.

By connecting local businesses with educational resources, this collaboration between the St. Lawrence County Business Connections Committee and BOCES aims to foster a stronger, more skilled workforce in the region. Don't miss this opportunity to learn, connect, and help shape the future of our workforce.

Key Points:

The St. Lawrence County Business Connections Committee and BOCES are collaborating on informational programs and student-led tours at Northwest Tech on March 26.

The event aims to educate local business owners about BOCES' programs and their potential to address workforce needs.

Attendees will tour the facilities, hear from students and staff, and enjoy breakfast prepared by Culinary Arts students.

Advance registration is mandatory, and space is limited.

As the region looks toward a future with a more skilled and adaptable workforce, the collaboration between the St. Lawrence County Business Connections Committee and BOCES is a crucial step in the right direction. By fostering connections between local businesses and educational resources, this initiative promises to create lasting change and a brighter future for the St. Lawrence County workforce.