Block Divas Outreach Program: Doda Administration Addresses Public Concerns

In a proactive attempt to address public concerns, the District Administration of Doda spearheaded a comprehensive Block Divas outreach program at Higher Secondary School Bhella, in Block Thathri. A public platform inviting residents to voice their grievances, the event was attended by a host of key figures including District Development Commissioner Harvinder Singh, DDC Chairman Dhananter Singh, and SSP Doda Javaid Iqbal, among others.

Direct Dialogue Facilitating Swift Resolution of Grievances

The program offered a platform for local residents, encompassing PRIs, sarpanchs, panches, and BDC representatives, to express their grievances concerning infrastructure, healthcare, water and electricity supply, road connectivity, and government schemes. The move highlighted the administration's commitment to responsive governance and the swift resolution of public grievances.

Government Initiatives - A Pillar for Regional Development

During the event, DDC Chairman Dhananter Singh praised the impact of government initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, free ration distribution, and the effects of abrogating Article 370 and 35A – initiatives he believes play a crucial role in regional development. He also acknowledged the three-tier system's role in fostering development.

Emphasis on Youth Employment and Small-Scale Industries

District Development Commissioner Harvinder Singh discussed the potential introduction of small-scale industries and the creation of youth employment opportunities through the AVSAR scheme, along with the establishment of colleges. Further, SSP Doda Javaid Iqbal underscored the importance of police-public relations, assuring the community of the police's commitment to resolving issues expeditiously.