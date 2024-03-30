Birmingham Hit-and-Run Leaves Mother Critical, Baby Injured; Police Seek Audi Driver

In a distressing incident late Friday night on Cattel Road, Small Heath, Birmingham, a hit-and-run collision has left a mother in a critical state and her one-year-old son with minor injuries. The family's blue Toyota Yaris was struck by a blue Audi S3, the driver of which fled the scene, prompting an urgent police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Urgent Appeal for Information

Det Sgt Paul Hughes of West Midlands Police has made a public plea for any witnesses or individuals with relevant dashcam footage to come forward. "I know from CCTV that there were pedestrians and other cars at the scene who have not yet spoken to us," Hughes remarked, emphasizing the importance of these potential eyewitness accounts. The police have seized the Audi for forensic examination, and Hughes has urged the driver to "do the right thing and come forward" in light of the serious injuries sustained by the victims.

Community Shock and Response

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Small Heath community, with local residents expressing concern and sorrow for the injured family. The collision, occurring late at night, highlights ongoing issues of road safety and the hit-and-run menace in urban areas. Community leaders have called for increased vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement to apprehend the perpetrator and prevent future tragedies.

Police Investigation Underway

As the investigation continues, police are piecing together the events leading up to the collision. The critical condition of the woman and the involvement of a young child have added urgency to the police's appeals for information. Authorities are determined to locate the Audi driver responsible for the crash, with the hope that justice will be served for the injured woman and her family.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of reckless driving and the importance of community cooperation in ensuring road safety. As the investigation progresses, the hope is that the responsible individual will be held accountable, and measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.