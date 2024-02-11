Big Meat's Devastating Impact on Missouri's Environment and Economy

Four corporations, collectively known as 'Big Meat,' have quietly established dominance in Missouri's meat industry. These companies, operating meat factories in the state's rural counties, are leaving a trail of environmental and economic devastation in their wake.

Advertisment

The Unseen Cost of Big Meat

Missouri's picturesque landscapes bear the brunt of Big Meat's operations. Toxic waste lagoons, a byproduct of industrial meat production, dot the countryside. These lagoons, holding a staggering 1 billion gallons of untreated waste, pose a significant threat to the environment and public health.

The waste, a noxious mix of animal feces, blood, and other byproducts, often seeps into the state's rivers and water supplies. In 2023 alone, reports of contaminated water surged by 30%. The consequences are dire: polluted drinking water, decimated fish populations, and a devastating impact on tourism and real estate.

Advertisment

A Political Puppet Show

Big Meat's influence extends beyond the rural counties. The companies have successfully lobbied for laws that protect them from neighbor complaints and remove restrictions on building factories and waste disposal.

Notably, the Missouri Clean Water Commission was disbanded in 2022, leaving no regulatory body to oversee the industry's environmental impact. The lack of oversight allows Big Meat to operate with impunity, further jeopardizing the state's natural resources.

Advertisment

The Battle for Missouri's Aquifer

The Ogallala Aquifer, a vital water source for Missouri and its neighboring states, is at risk. The aquifer, which took nature millions of years to create, is being depleted at an alarming rate to sustain Big Meat's operations.

The implications are far-reaching. If the aquifer is depleted, Missouri's agricultural industry, which contributes $88 billion to the state's economy, will suffer a severe blow. The loss of the aquifer could also lead to a rise in food prices and a decline in the state's tourism industry.

Advertisment

In response, a group of property owners, known as the Missouri Guardrails project, is fighting to protect the state's water and land. The project aims to establish legal limits on the amount of water Big Meat can extract from the aquifer and hold the companies accountable for their environmental impact.

The battle for Missouri's aquifer is not just about preserving the state's natural resources; it's about protecting the state's economy and way of life. If Big Meat continues unchecked, the consequences will be felt for generations to come.

As the sun sets on Missouri's rural counties, the toxic waste lagoons cast a long shadow. The battle against Big Meat is not just about preserving the state's natural resources; it's about protecting the state's economy and way of life. The Missouri Guardrails project is a beacon of hope, but the fight is far from over.

The unchecked operations of Big Meat have led to a trail of environmental and economic devastation in Missouri. The toxic waste lagoons, polluted rivers, and contaminated water supplies are a stark reminder of the industry's impact. The lack of regulatory oversight has allowed Big Meat to operate with impunity, further jeopardizing the state's natural resources. The battle for Missouri's aquifer is not just about preserving the state's natural resources; it's about protecting the state's economy and way of life. The Missouri Guardrails project is a call to action, urging residents and lawmakers to take a stand against Big Meat and protect the state's water and land.