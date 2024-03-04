Bhopal's BRTS Removal Leads to Surge in Rash Driving and Fatal Accidents

In a move aimed at enhancing traffic flow, Bhopal's decision to dismantle the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor has inadvertently fueled a spike in rash driving incidents, resulting in numerous fatalities. This development in Bairagarh, Roshanpura Square, and the road to Banganga Square has seen a worrying rise in accidents, primarily affecting pedestrians, with 93 reported in just the past month following the BRTS's removal.

Unintended Consequences of Road Widening

The demolition of the BRTS corridor was initially celebrated for promising wider roads and smoother commutes. However, the reality has been starkly different for the city's residents. The newly broadened roads have become a racetrack for motorists eager to test their vehicles' limits, often at the cost of safety. The abrupt creation of cut-points post-BRTS removal has led to chaotic traffic scenarios, where drivers hastily change lanes, resulting in collisions with other vehicles or pedestrians. A recent tragic incident involved a businessman from Bairagarh, who was struck and killed by a speeding car while crossing the road. Similarly, an elderly woman lost her life after being hit by a car at Roshanpura Square.

Rising Toll and Lack of Enforcement

The removal of the BRTS corridor has not only facilitated faster driving but also brought to light the absence of adequate traffic monitoring by the city's police force. Despite the alarming increase in accidents, with 21 fatalities recorded, there appears to be a significant gap in law enforcement's presence and intervention in these areas. This negligence has left citizens vulnerable, questioning the effectiveness of road safety measures post-BRTS removal.

Authorities Pledge Action

In response to the escalating crisis, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shrutkirti Somwanshi, who oversees city traffic, announced plans to deploy police personnel at critical cut-points to curb reckless driving. The initiative aims to intercept and penalize those compromising road safety, signaling a much-needed intervention to address the rash driving epidemic. However, the effectiveness of these measures remains to be seen, as the community grapples with the aftermath of the BRTS corridor's removal.

As Bhopal navigates these challenging times, the city’s endeavor to improve traffic flow has inadvertently exposed its residents to greater risks. The forthcoming police deployment at key locations is a step towards reclaiming safety on the roads, but it’s a reminder that infrastructure changes must be accompanied by robust enforcement and public awareness campaigns. Only then can the city hope to mitigate the unintended consequences of progress and safeguard its citizens.