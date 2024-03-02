Beyond Drinks Ltd Wins Approval for New HQ in Wakefield Despite Local Concerns

Amidst objections from local councillors and residents over traffic and potential anti-social behavior, Beyond Drinks Ltd has successfully obtained planning approval to establish its headquarters in Wakefield, signaling a significant milestone for the company and the community. The decision comes after the company's recent merger, expanding its client base in the north of England, with the Barnsley Road premises poised to cater to both bulk traders and retail consumers.

Local Opposition and Company Assurance

Local opposition was vocal, with 16 residents and councillors raising concerns primarily about increased traffic and the risk of anti-social behavior due to the alcohol retail aspect of the business. Nadeem Ahmed, representing the Wakefield South ward, voiced these apprehensions, highlighting the potential impact on the community. In response, Managing Director Martin Swaine emphasized the unique business model of Beyond Drinks Ltd, which requires customer vehicular access for bulk purchases, suggesting that traffic volume would be comparable to the site's previous use as a car dealership. Swaine also addressed concerns about anti-social behavior, categorically denying any increase in crime or nuisance as a result of the business operation, citing satisfaction from relevant authorities with the application.

Strategic Business Expansion

The approval marks a pivotal expansion for Beyond Drinks Ltd, which operates a similar business in Huddersfield. The merger that drove the need for a larger headquarters also positions the company to serve a broader client base, extending its reach beyond Wakefield to the surrounding areas. Swaine's description of the business model underlines the operation's scale, offering sales ranging from a single case to 700 cases of wines and spirits, thereby necessitating a substantial premises like the one at Barnsley Road.

Community Impact and Future Outlook

Despite the green light from council officers, the project's progression will be closely watched by the community, particularly regarding the addressed concerns of traffic and anti-social behavior. The location's proximity to schools and a public park remains a contentious issue among locals. However, with Beyond Drinks Ltd's commitment to mitigating these concerns and the potential economic benefits of the headquarters, the decision heralds a new chapter for both the company and Wakefield's local economy. The outcome of this development could set a precedent for how similar businesses address community concerns in future planning applications.