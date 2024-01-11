en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Beverley Recycling Centre Plans Face Public and Council Objections

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
Beverley Recycling Centre Plans Face Public and Council Objections

The proposed plans for a new household recycling centre in Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, have stirred up a whirlwind of controversy, with over 2,600 objections stemming primarily from concerns over traffic impact and loss of agricultural land. The situation reached a boiling point in March 2023 when the East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s planning committee deferred a decision on the centre’s establishment.

Robust Opposition from Local Councils

The proposal has not only met with disapproval from the public but has also faced substantial opposition from local councils, including Molescroft Parish Council, Beverley Town Council, and Tickton and Routh Parish Councils. These councils have consistently highlighted traffic issues and suggested that alternative sites should be seriously considered to mitigate the potential negative impact on local traffic and access arrangements to the site.

Humberside Police’s Initial Objections

Adding to the weight of opposition, Humberside Police initially put forth a ‘holding objection’ over similar concerns. However, this objection was later withdrawn following in-depth discussions with council officers.

Consideration of Alternative Locations

In a bid to address these concerns, the authority undertook a comprehensive review of 34 alternative locations. The outcome of this review saw Molescroft emerging as the top contender, despite the objections. The report presented to the councillors included proposals for traffic mitigation measures, such as widening Ings Road and reducing the speed limit to 30mph, in an attempt to alleviate the traffic concerns raised by the councils and the public.

Upcoming Decision on the Centre

A decision on this contentious matter is expected to be made at a planning committee meeting at County Hall in Beverley, scheduled for 14:00 GMT. The outcome of this decision could set a significant precedent for future urban planning and development in the area, making it a matter of keen interest to the general public and stakeholders alike.

0
Local News
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
4 mins ago
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
In a move that has been eagerly anticipated by its local community, Darlington’s Dolphin Centre has announced the reopening date of its main pool. After an extended closure that started in December 2022, the pool will once again welcome swimmers on January 26, 2024. The announcement, made via social media, has ended more than a
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
Spring Valley's Conviction, Resignations, and Political Tensions
3 hours ago
Spring Valley's Conviction, Resignations, and Political Tensions
The 'Nation of Shopkeepers' Ethos: Fuelling Entrepreneurial Spirit in Northeastern Pennsylvania
3 hours ago
The 'Nation of Shopkeepers' Ethos: Fuelling Entrepreneurial Spirit in Northeastern Pennsylvania
Flint Township Boosts Traffic Safety with New Radar Units
14 mins ago
Flint Township Boosts Traffic Safety with New Radar Units
Athens City Council Unanimously Approves Municipal Appropriations for 2023-2024
23 mins ago
Athens City Council Unanimously Approves Municipal Appropriations for 2023-2024
Snowfall Sparks Joy for Snow-Dependent Operations in Brown County, Wisconsin
53 mins ago
Snowfall Sparks Joy for Snow-Dependent Operations in Brown County, Wisconsin
Latest Headlines
World News
Coventry City vs Leicester City: General Admission Tickets Sold Out, Limited Premium Options Remain
3 mins
Coventry City vs Leicester City: General Admission Tickets Sold Out, Limited Premium Options Remain
Marcus Stoinis Accepts Exclusion from Australia's ODI Team
3 mins
Marcus Stoinis Accepts Exclusion from Australia's ODI Team
SSEN Pushes to Boost Enrolment in Priority Service Register Amid Low Participation Rates
3 mins
SSEN Pushes to Boost Enrolment in Priority Service Register Amid Low Participation Rates
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
4 mins
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
Community Pharmacies in UK on the Brink: MP Appeals for Government Intervention
4 mins
Community Pharmacies in UK on the Brink: MP Appeals for Government Intervention
Georgia Bulldogs Clinch Victory over Arkansas Razorbacks in College Basketball Thriller
4 mins
Georgia Bulldogs Clinch Victory over Arkansas Razorbacks in College Basketball Thriller
College Basketball Conferences: Current Standings and Upcoming Games
5 mins
College Basketball Conferences: Current Standings and Upcoming Games
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Thrilled at Potential NBA Paris Game in 2025
6 mins
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Thrilled at Potential NBA Paris Game in 2025
VAUGHAN Gething Advocates for Wellbeing Hubs in NHS Wales Leadership Bid
6 mins
VAUGHAN Gething Advocates for Wellbeing Hubs in NHS Wales Leadership Bid
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app