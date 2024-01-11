Beverley Recycling Centre Plans Face Public and Council Objections

The proposed plans for a new household recycling centre in Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, have stirred up a whirlwind of controversy, with over 2,600 objections stemming primarily from concerns over traffic impact and loss of agricultural land. The situation reached a boiling point in March 2023 when the East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s planning committee deferred a decision on the centre’s establishment.

Robust Opposition from Local Councils

The proposal has not only met with disapproval from the public but has also faced substantial opposition from local councils, including Molescroft Parish Council, Beverley Town Council, and Tickton and Routh Parish Councils. These councils have consistently highlighted traffic issues and suggested that alternative sites should be seriously considered to mitigate the potential negative impact on local traffic and access arrangements to the site.

Humberside Police’s Initial Objections

Adding to the weight of opposition, Humberside Police initially put forth a ‘holding objection’ over similar concerns. However, this objection was later withdrawn following in-depth discussions with council officers.

Consideration of Alternative Locations

In a bid to address these concerns, the authority undertook a comprehensive review of 34 alternative locations. The outcome of this review saw Molescroft emerging as the top contender, despite the objections. The report presented to the councillors included proposals for traffic mitigation measures, such as widening Ings Road and reducing the speed limit to 30mph, in an attempt to alleviate the traffic concerns raised by the councils and the public.

Upcoming Decision on the Centre

A decision on this contentious matter is expected to be made at a planning committee meeting at County Hall in Beverley, scheduled for 14:00 GMT. The outcome of this decision could set a significant precedent for future urban planning and development in the area, making it a matter of keen interest to the general public and stakeholders alike.